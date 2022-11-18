Nigerian music star Wizkid has shared an exciting video from his show at the Madison Square Garden in New York

The video showed the moment Wizkid made a grand entry to the arena amid cheers and applause from his supporters

Top Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the music star, have taken to social media to gush about the amazing entry

Nigerian international star Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, continues to trend online hours after his grand performance at the Madison Square Garden in the US.

The Nigerian music Star Boy has now shared a video from the show, which included the grand moment he took to the stage amid cheers from those who attended the sold-out concert.

Fans scream Wizkid's name at Madison Square Garden. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid, who is known for not writing too much online, shared the video on his social media timeline and simply wrote ‘MSG.’

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrities and fans gush about WIzkid’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialosas:

"Such an amazing show, my G!!!!!! Congratulations again!!!!!"

matto_xo:

"After Big Wiz’s greatness, only StarBoy comes close ❤️."

kizz_antar:

"Who agree with me that big wiz is the G.O.A.T in this game? Just drop a like and appreciate his talent ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

etinjohn:

"Amazing Show with a whole lot of Love."

fizzyfrosh:

"Na why we dey call am GOAT ."

ola_tunes_1:

"Only one ☝️ biggest bird no one come close Popsy Sir Big WIZ, Babanla."

adeboga___:

"Show them how it’s done ."

chef_myde:

"Life coulda been worse without WIZ MUSIC ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mr.jollof_:

"King of Kings and Lord of Lords ."

Wizkid becomes 1st African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in one month

Wizkid set a new record after he became the first African artiste to officially sell out the Madison Square Garden (MGS) in New York in one month.

This was after Wizkid had his show at the garden on Wednesday, November 16, and he completely sold out the 20,000-capacity hall.

As proof of his latest achievement, a viral video showed a top official in charge of the MSG congratulating Wizkid and presenting him with a plaque.

Source: Legit.ng