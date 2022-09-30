On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained her independence and 62 years later a lot has happened in the country

Nigeria no doubt has its ups and downs like other sovereign countries but there also happens to be a lot of beautiful things about it

Apart from Nigeria’s enviable music industry, the country also has a number of beautiful locations that would interest tourists

Nigeria, one of the countries in West Africa, will clock its 62nd year of independence on October 1, 2022.

While Nigeria’s Independence Day has been trailed by mixed feelings from a number of its citizens owing to the happenings in the country, there are still a few things to celebrate and be happy about.

Despite what is portrayed in the media, the country is known to have a number of talented citizens, a thriving music scene as well as a growing tourism industry.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the lovely tourist attractions in Nigeria to showcase its beauty to the world.

See some of them below:

1. Nike Art Gallery:

This gallery is owned by Nike Davies-Okundaye and is located in Lagos and Osun state. It houses thousands of beautiful art pieces and art lovers as well as tourists are welcome to feed their eyes and even buy some pieces if they wish.

2. Lekki Conservation Center:

It is located in Lagos state and is a great place for nature lovers to visit. It also houses the longest canopy walk in Africa and guests have a fun time getting to all the levels. Tourists are also able to see some animals enjoying their natural habitat.

3. Osun Osogbo Grove:

This sacred grove is located in Osogbo, Osun state. Every year, Osun worshippers, tourists and other curious spectators gather at the grove for the Osun Osogbo festival to worship the river goddess. She is said to be the goddess of fertility and many women looking for children seek her help. Guests are also welcome to visit the grove on regular days when there is no festival. The location is decorated with a series of beautiful sculptures, trees and more.

4. Olumo Rock:

This beautiful tourist attraction is located in Abeokuta, Ogun state. It was said to have been used as a fortress for the Egba people during their wars as they hid under the rocks to escape from their enemies.

5. Yankari Game Reserve:

This is a natural wildlife park located in Bauchi state. It is a lovely place for tourists to experience wildlife as it reportedly houses elephants and lions among other animals. The game reserve also has accommodation, a museum and restaurant to make their guests’ stay enjoyable.

6. Ikogosi Warm Spring:

This tourist attraction is located in Ikogosi town, Ekiti state. It attracts many people due to its warm and cold spring flowing side by side and maintaining their temperatures.

7. Kajuru Palace:

This luxury villa is located in Kaduna and it was reportdly built between 1981 and 1989 by a German living in the country at the time. What attracts the place to many is how it’s built in a ‘fanciful medieval-inspired Romanesque style’. It is also adorned with turrets, an armory and a dungeon, just like castles in foreign story books are depicted. Guests however are only allowed to visit one group at a time as the place becomes their home for the time.

8. Afrikan Shrine:

This is an entertainment center located in Ikeja, Lagos. The Felabration festival is also held here every year and attracts a number of tourists. The building of the shrine was championed by Afrobeats’ pioneer, Fela Kuti’s first daughter, Yeni and his first son, Femi Kuti. Femi has also been known to perform at the Shrine every Sunday nights for many years and funseekers are able to unwind before the new week starts.

These are just a few of the many lovely tourist locations in Nigeria.

