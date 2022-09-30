One distinguishing factor as a Nigerian is the way we dress and for decades we have been unmatched

With more than 300 tribes, there is no exhaustion when it comes to traditionally rich and beautiful outfits

Nigerian celebrities come together as one but on special occasions, they go all out to represent and showcase their tribe

As Nigeria clocks 62 on October 1, citizens are gearing up to celebrate in grand style.

The day will be filled with showcases, from looks, to food, songs, dance, and unique displays.

It is interesting that everyone unites on 'Nigeria's birthday', and it births the uniqueness in the vast range of ethnicity.

With over 300 tribes and diverse ethnicities, there is no limit to how many different styles, ways, accessories, and pure elegance the large number affords Nigerians.

Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities and the different times they have showcased and represented their ethnicity.

1. Mercy Johnson

Mercy Johnson loves to show off on social media, the actress flaunts her family, business, and of course her beauty as a woman.

The mum of four is from Kogi state, married to an Edo man and she doesn't miss showing off as an Edo woman.

The rich red outfit particular to the Benin women calls attention with the numerous beautiful beads and headgear.

2. Kunle Afolayan

The filmmaker is known for constantly showcasing the rich diverse Yoruba culture with his lifestyle and work.

As a proud Yoruba man, Afolayan loves to wear traditional at different times in variation and designs.

To celebrate culture, the actor also has his own brand where he sells indigenous attires in colourful fabrics.

3. Iyabo Ojo

When it comes to fashion in any form or style, Iyabo Ojo can never be found wanting.

The actress loves to show off the Yoruba woman in her, and proof of this can be seen all over her Instagram page.

Iyabo looks stunning in the fit below, the burst of colours and elegantly placed 'ipele' on her arm.

4. RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor RMD is unarguably the king of fashion, and he goes all out for every outfit, even casuals.

The movie star is from Warri, Delta state and on special events, he rocks his traditional outfit with style.

The most interesting part of the Warri ensemble is the fact that the men wear skirts!

5. Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic is from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria and for her wedding, the actress went unconventional with her style.

Rita brought in a new twist with her well layered dress with heavily beaded work.

There is definitely no one way to represent when it comes to fashion.

6. Ali Nuhu

The King of Kannywood is Hausa, and for most men from that part, simplicity is key.

The actor in different photos on his page rocked different versions of his long shirt and trouser sometimes complete with his babringa and custom-made caps.

The beauty of this ensemble is in the design on the babaringa.

