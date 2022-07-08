A sweet post of a father being there for his daughter's competition left many gushing over their relationship

The father shared pictures of his day with his daughter, and he made his little bundle of joy's day as he came bearing gifts

Many reacted to the post, and most were taken by the father and daughter, especially when netizens knew what it took for the dad to be there

One father was there for his daughter as she had a big day ahead. The proud father, Twitter user @LMkonqo, did the most to support his daughter as he was there bearing gifts.

A father-daughter moment did not get past peeps as a determined dad made it for his daughter's spelling bee after taking a flight. Image: Twitter/@LMkonqo

@LMkonqo's daughter looks like she had the best day after school in sweet pics with her dad. The father detailed that he was going to be his daughter's cheerleader for a spelling bee.

Father at daughter's spelling bee melts hearts

The proud father took to his social media to share the tender moment between him and his daughter. The doting dad had a good luck present in hand for her spelling bee in the form of a huge pink teddy bear.

@LMkonqo detailed that he flew to east London after taking leave from work, especially for his daughter. This fact made many melts into a puddle of mush over the father's efforts for his little girl. Netizens love a good father-daughter moment.

@Tabletennisstan commented:

"Respect! This, she will remember for the rest of her life more than taking part in the spelling bee."

@ChetWanjiNjue commented:

"Every daughter's dream "

@bethelabioke

"She will never forget this in her life."

@vdm_vicks commented:

"I just love this, this is just so beautiful. #fatherlylove I can just imagine how much it meant to your lovely little girl "

@merciluv_ commented:

"AwwwI love intentional fathers."

