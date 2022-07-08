A handsome boy who clearly loves his mother so much has sent social media users into a frenzy after he begged her not to love someone else

The mother told him that she was going on a date with his dad, but it appeared this revelation made him jealous

He went out of the house and stood before a glass door then sang 'Enchanted' by Tylor Swift, clearly singing it to his mother's hearing

A cute baby who is not ready to lose his mother's love and affection begged her that she should not be in love with someone else.

This statement came after his mother told him that she will be going on a date with his fahter.

The baby begged mum not to be in love with someone else. Photo credit: TikTok/@boopsalot.

Source: UGC

He sang Enchanted by Tylor Swift

Instead of keeping quiet and allowing them go on the date, the boy went to a corner and sang "Please don't be in love with someone else" which is part of Enchanted by Tylor Swift.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 9 seconds clip has resonated with TikTok users who find it funny and cute at the same time.

Some of the users on the video-sharing platform asked the mother to take the boy along while going for the date.

Watch the video below:

@leleee22 reacted:

"It's his little vocals for me."

@AleXaNdrIa1864 commented:

"You better not be in love with someone else."

@Ria said:

"He is super cute! I hope one day to have cute lil boy like him."

@JohannClaireCaliso commented:

"Oh my god he's killing me at his cuteness."

@Mrs.Lovely

"OMG!! How could anyone be in love with someone else. He is soooo adorable and that lil voice melts my heart."

Dotting mother gifts her son a furnished room

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dotting mum gifted her son a well-furnished room.

The woman who clearly loves her son set aside the room and prepared it well for her son.

She then led the little boy into the room for a huge surprise. The boy was shocked and overcome with emotions the moment he saw how beautiful it was.

The video quickly became a social media sensation as many praised the mother for being a good parent.

Source: Legit.ng