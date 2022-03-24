BBNaija star Kiddwaya’s mother, Susan, has taken to social media with an update for those who have been following her political sojourn

Susan shared photos as she officially picked up the PDP nomination form to run for governor in Benue state

Susan dedicated the historic moment to women as many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages

Susan, the wife of billionaire, Terry Waya, has officially picked up the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form to run for governor in Benue.

The politician shared the news on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, March 23. Photos shared captured Susan alongside family members who showed up with her to the party office in the state.

Susan is expected to contest in the party’s primary elections before becoming the official gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

Sharing the update with supporters, Susan wrote:

"Just picked up my nomination form. Accompanied by my family."

Susan shared another picture in which she was spotted with the forms and she dedicated the moment to fellow women.

See her posts below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Susan Waya

grandma60plus said:

"Yeeeeeeeeh. Congratulations darling. We will have cause to praise God at the end."

chiamaka_udenze said:

"Congratulations ma I'm feeling emotional typing this and as a daughter i speek victory for you through the power of our Lord Jesus Christ ."

hussyqueen said:

"Well done Mama and may the Lord crown all your efforts ma."

lilianekwebelem said:

"Congratulations to you my sis. Super proud of you! You are making history ❤️."

oyedejijoe said:

"Congratulations Mrs waya God will go before you victory is sure ijmn."

lilianekwebelem said:

"Congratulations to you, Mrs Susan Waya, the incoming Governor of Benue State. From our mouths to God's ears, in Jesus name. ."

Susan Waya declares interest in running for Benue governorship

Meanwhile, BBNaija 2020 star Kiddwaya's relatives will soon become the first family of Benue state and his dad the first man if all the permutations work his mom's way.

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the reality star's mother revealed her plans to become the next Benue governor via the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before sharing her campaign poster, Mrs Waya first went to her pastor for prayers and spiritual blessing and then the Tor Tiv for a royal blessing.

