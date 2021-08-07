BBNaija 2020 star Kiddwaya's relatives will soon become the first family of Benue state and his dad the first man if all the permutations work his mom's way

The reality star's mother is aspiring to be the first woman to lead their home state, she is aspiring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party

Before sharing her campaign poster, Mrs Waya first went to her pastor for prayers and spiritual blessing and then the Tor Tiv for a royal blessing

BBNaija star Kiddwaya's mom, Susan Waya, on Saturday, August 7, shared a poster indicating her interest in becoming the next governor of Benue state.

The wife of the billionaire is pursuing her dream on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kiddwaya's mom declares interest in becoming Benue governor. Photo: Susan Waya

Source: Instagram

Susan's Instagram page before now was private but with the latest development, she has made it public.

The popularity her son got during and after the BBNaija show will be put to use during the mom's campaign. The strategy used to push him in the house too might come to play here too.

Susan Waya gets spiritual and royal blessings

Legit.ng gathered that before making her political interest public, the gubernatorial aspirant had gone to church to seek the face of God and the blessing of her pastor. She captioned the video shared: "God first"

After that, the PDP governorship aspirant went to seek the support of her traditional father, Tor of Tiv.

She captioned it: "Royal blessings... royal father"

Kiddwaya's fans pledge support for his mom

Many fans of Kiddwaya have stormed his mother's Instagram page to show their support for her political ambition.

divineesteenneamaka

"we move ma am in support with my full chest, congratulations in advance ma. Kiddricans we move"

isaccozioma

"we move mama I am not from Benue but we support you ma"

iyabo9jablog

"Wow! We are coming with you, your Excellency in the making"

mslolajay

"WHAAAAT??? Wow wow wow!!! Go Mama! We’re right behind you! We need more women in the game! #togetherwerise"

prini.moonsamy

"Wow! Congratulations Ma. This is wonderful news indeed. Women Power"

meetgloria27

Yea! It's about time. Women are winning"

officialzeebrams

"Oh wow, this is great news. We are behind you"

If Kiddwaya's mom succeeded, she will be the first female to become a governor of Benue state.

We wish her all the best!

Source: Legit.ng