Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent ‘2baba’s Idibia has hailed fellow singer, Wizkid over his sense of style

In an Instagram Sorry video, the African Queen hitmaker posted a clip of Wizkid inside a car sporting a blond hair

Several internet users have reacted with excitement at the fact that 2baba praised the superstar musician

Innocent Idibia who is better known as 2baba is all about positive vibes and clearly holds no room for envy.

He recently took to his Instagram Story to show some love to international superstar, Sto Balogun better known as Wizkid.

2baba hailed Wizkid for his sense of style. Credit: @official2baba, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the post, 2baba shared a video of Wizkid dressed in a pair of ripped jeans, a white t-shirt which he wore underneath a print cardigan.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

"The boy too sabi dress. Ah ahn wetin happen. I give up to catch am dripless. Big "

Social media users react

vic.bernard:

"Real recognising Real."

snoopy_dat_cool_cat:

"Never to be caught unfresh."

kossie_.xo:

"Over freshness Dey worry wiz."

mojeed4:

"Well everyone has a taste in fashion, one man poison na another man food."

tomiifawole_:

"Na wa ooo. Legend Dey hype Legend. Wonderful."

Source: Legit.ng