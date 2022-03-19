Nigerian singer/rapper, Portable, and his baby mama, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi are expecting their second child together

The glowing expectant mum shared a video with her man in which she showed off her growing baby bump

Several Nigerians have taken to social media to react with mixed feelings over the lady's decision to have another child for him

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi is going to be a father yet again, if the recent upload by his baby mama, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi, is anything to go by.

Omobewaji who is his second baby mama took to her Instagram page to share a cute video with her man while flaunting a noticeable baby bump.

The singer is expecting his second child. Photo credit: @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi

In the video, Portable is seen - barechested - standing behind her with his arms around her as he makes a video on his phone.

Omobewaji can be seen sitting in a chair looking all glammed up.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Best boo. Thier father."

Watch video below:

Social media users react

chocolatytemi_:

"So much disrespect in this relationship shaa."

bondezil:

"Sharp sharp. Hope she get work because.."

cyndee_xo:

"I love babies so much. But two for a non husband is a No for me sha. What if he doesn't marry you."

___denden22:

"Someone said the girl is smart pls how is pregnancy marking her territory? Na wa o."

itz__raymaaly:

"Pikin wey never waka finish you don’ shoot another girl is marking her territory."

queenethkayfrosh:

"Who is the lady's adviser"

bolanleanikegold:

"Given him children won't make him marry u,his learning from 2Face Idibia."

Zazu crooner Portable opens up, reveals he has two sons with two different women

Recall in January, Portable shed more light on his humble beginning in a recent interview with singer and senior colleague, Jahbless.

A portion of the interview making the rounds on social media captured the moment Portable answered some questions about his love life and journey to stardom.

The rave of the moment disclosed that he is currently not in a relationship as a lot of ladies have been coming to him to profess their love.

He, however, made a surprising revelation about having two sons with two different women.

