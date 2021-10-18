Popular dancer Jane Mena is not wallowing in the scandal surrounding her and Tonto Dikeh's ex-lover Kpokpogri

The dancer took a break from the social media dragging she has been receiving and took time to appreciate herself

She posted a beautiful photo of herself on social media and declared that God took a rest after creating her

Popular married dancer Jane Mane is trying to take fans' attention away from the scandals that have been surrounding her name and the ex-lover of Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri who is a politician.

Jane Mena boasts about her beauty. Credit: @janemana

Jane has been in the spotlight for her escapades with Kpokpogri despite being a married woman and she is trying to take attention away from it.

Jane Mena called to beg

Tonto Dikeh's friend, Doris Ogala, had earlier taken to social media to share her own side of the actress and Jane Mena's story.

Ogala stated that Jane called her to beg Tonto on her behalf, adding that she remembers all they discussed. She also noted that the actress will not fall for Jane's antics as she declared that Tonto has not recanted all she said.

Ogala also stated that only those who are emotionally insecure speak from both sides of their mouth because Jane called to beg Tonto and said something else on social media.

God rested on Sunday creating me

Jane is trying to free her head from the trauma the scandal has caused her and shared a new beautiful photo of herself for fans to talk about.

She posted the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"God rested on Sunday creating me and came back to work on Monday."

Jane also posted another video that got everyone talking, watch below:

Reactions

A couple of fans have commended her unbothered approach in the midst of all the scandals.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below:

Evaxalordiah:

"You got that I AM LIVING energy!! I want that."

Chioma_nwaoha:

"That’s the energy Baby."

Officialsharon_:

"If UNBOTHERED was a person."

Kpokpogri deletes apology voice note to Jane Mena's hubby

Tonto Dikeh's ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri has been a social media sensation in recent times after his role with Jane Mena.

The audio of Kpokpogri confessing to being intimate with Jane Mena multiple times emerged online.

He later apologised to Jane's husband and deleted the post after a while.

Source: Legit.ng