Nigerian controversial actress Cossy Orjiakor in a recent post has called for justice over the scandal of a dog sleeping with her in 2018

The scene which went viral back then online was however from a movie titled Itohan which was released in 2002

Cossy added that the scandal affected her career and she is yet to recover from it as many still see her in that light

One of Nigeria's controversial actresses, Cossy Orjiakor, in a latest statement, has demanded justice following the scandal that trailed her name online after a clip which showed her sleeping with a dog went viral.

As far back as 2018, Cossy was dragged over the clip but it was later discovered that it was from a movie she featured in titled “Itohan” released in 2002.

Cossy Orjiakor said the dog scandal was all over the news and it caused her emotional trauma.. Credit: @cossybarbie

Following the reports claiming ladies were sleeping with dogs for money in Lagos, someone on Twitter referred to Cossy’s scandal.

The actress revealed the scandal cost her a lot of things as she lost everything and is yet to recover, she went on to call on the police to help her find justice.

She wrote:

'Pls @nigerianpoliceforce @nigerian_police_force_sc @nigerian_police_academy_wudil_ I reported this case years ago. But I was just a naïve girl …a nobody . It was all over the news. Cossy Ojiako slept with Dog and got hiv. My image .. Emotional trauma .. my career everything went down the drain. . I lost my sense of purpose. . Uptill date no justice .. no apologies.. Nothing."

See the post below:

Internet users react to Cossy's post

See some of the reactions below:

strongerthaneverybody:

"Let them hate, In the end you will have victory and the last laugh."

adejoke_100:

"Someone will just sit and form lies! You should ave sued him to be honest! He took reputation that cant be repaired. Pure act of hatred in the quest of making money. Making Money at the expense of someones life.. That's so low and pathetic stay strong doll."

chukaelvis:

"Na true Sha, let God judge and fight your hidden battles.''

