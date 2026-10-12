Jennifer Arvelo, ex-wife of Nana Akua Addo's cousin's husband, speaks about the abuse allegations surrounding the fashion designer's marriage

Jennifer revealed that she personally witnessed Nana's situation and shared her own disturbing experiences with the same family

She described a pattern of abuse and enabling within the family that she says put both women's lives at risk

Jennifer Arvelo, the ex-wife of a cousin to Nana Akua Addo's estranged husband, has publicly backed the Ghanaian fashion designer's claims of abuse, revealing that she endured similar treatment from within the same family.

Nana Akua Addo had reportedly filed for divorce after footage of her with visible facial injuries circulated online, with the designer alleging physical abuse by her husband. Jennifer stepped forward in a video shared on TikTok on Saturday, 10 October 2026, to corroborate what Nana described.

Reactions as Nana Akua Addo's ex-in-law speaks out on alleged family abuse pattern. Photo credit@jenniferarvelo/@annaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Introducing herself and identifying her ex-husband as "Sean," Jennifer explained her connection:

"My affiliation to Nana is that her ex-husband is my ex-husband's cousin."

Jennifer backs Nana's abuse claims

Jennifer stated that she had directly witnessed Nana's situation on multiple occasions, often going over to mediate when Nana told her about the alleged beatings.

Despite repeated attempts to keep the marriage intact, Jennifer said she allegedly urged Nana to walk away before something fatal happened.

"Everything that Nana is saying is true. Many times, Nana will say that her husband was beating her; I will go over and try to settle it. Many times, she will say she wanted to leave, and we will still try to settle it," she said.

She also claimed that Nana's husband fathered a child with another woman while still married, later taking the woman abroad.

Nana Akua Addo's ex-in-law shares what allegedly led to the fashion designer's marriage crash. Phoyo credit@jenniferarvelo/@annaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Jennifer added that some of the recordings Nana's husband shared publicly only allegedly captured Nana reacting to sustained abuse, not the full picture of what she had endured.

A family pattern of enabling

Jennifer described her own marriage as riddled with similar abuse. She alleged that her ex-husband impregnated their 16-year-old house help, secretly gave the girl money while she and her children sometimes went without food for days, and later turned out to have been living with undiagnosed bipolar disorder, something no one in the family ever disclosed to her.

She alleged that the women in the family consistently sided with the men, leaving both her and Nana without support.

"If she reports to the women in her husband's family, they see her as the problem," she said. Nana was often the person Jennifer turned to financially, but even that act of kindness was twisted by her ex-husband into an accusation.

Jennifer described an alleged chilling dynamic: "She and Nana used to joke that if they stay in the marriages, they will either end up being crazy or dead."

She also allegedly said part of the problem was generational patterns, saying the family suffered from neurological and mental health issues compounded by patriarchal enabling, with women in the household reinforcing harmful behaviour from the men.

What fans said about Jennifer's account

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@omowumi_philips wrote:

"Family of a particular concern. I say this again and again. Their mothers are always the enablers."

@its_daniellegee reacted:

"This woman is very beautiful. These men do not deserve these women."

@0_peju stated:

"Una suppose gather hand show them pepper."

@portiaadosinaba commented:

"May God forbid this kind of family for any of my generations."

@zesty_fragrance shared:

"Generational violence. May we never come across such in our search for love."

@nkem.frances wrote:

"Family of a particular concern, fr."

@mhiz_blissfinest said:

"Hmmmm family of domestic violence."

Nana Akua Addo called out by Paris designer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Paris-based fashion designer called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over the architectural outfit she wore to the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the event, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her dramatic cathedral-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fashion enthusiasts and being regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

However, the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo’s outfit sparked a debate online, with fans divided over the criticism and the explanation given. While some social media users appeared to agree with the designer’s concerns, others defended the actress and praised the creativity and bold statement of her AMVCA look

Source: Legit.ng