Media personality Vim Lady revealed Nana Akua Addo filed a divorce petition against Harold Duodu Norman on April 20, 2026

Nana Akua is reportedly demanding GH¢10 million, the couple's matrimonial home, two additional properties and two luxury vehicles

Vim Lady disclosed that about four separate legal cases involving the couple are currently before the court

Ghanaian fashion personality Nana Akua Addo has allegedly quietly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Harold Duodu Norman, months before their marital troubles exploded into public conversation, and the details of what she is asking for in court are now making waves.

Media personality Vim Lady broke the story, revealing that Nana Akua's lawyers allegedly submitted the divorce petition on April 20, 2026.

Reactions as Nana Akua Addo demands GH¢10 million, houses and cars in divorce from Harold Norman. Photo credit@nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

The demands she is reportedly making are extensive. Beyond the GH¢10 million cash demand, she is seeking the couple's matrimonial home, a three-bedroom house at Nmai Dzorn, and three apartments near Galaxy International School.

The fashion designer's list of demands also allegedly includes a Toyota Prado and a 2022 G-Wagon, as well as 40% shares in companies owned by Harold.

Nana Akua Addo trends over divorce settlement from husband. Photo credit@nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Four cases now before the courts

Vim Lady made clear that the divorce filing is just one piece of a much larger legal picture.

"There are about four cases that are currently pending. There is one full-fledged divorce case that Nana Akua Addo filed against her husband in April 2026," she said, adding that "the things she is demanding are not a joke."

The couple's dispute has been compounded by the circulation of videos involving Nana Akua and members of her family. Lawyers representing Nana Akua have called on the public and media to stop sharing the footage, describing the situation as "sub judice and in the hands of the appropriate authorities."

Harold's legal team, for their part, has pushed back on the narrative around the footage, noting the matter is already under investigation by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), with civil proceedings running alongside. The Ghana Police Service has separately confirmed that Harold is expected to appear before a court following his discharge from hospital.

Here is the Instagram post about Nana'a court case:

Fans react to Nana Akua Addo's divorce demands

The story drew a flood of responses online:

@empress84427 commented:

"I love wat m reading"

@master_moses_keys reacted:

"lol does that man have 10 mill looooooooool."

@turne_rturn wrote:

"How much he contributed."

@certified_zico_uptown said:

"nonsense it was all a set up never believe women"

@arez.oo12740 shared:

"She is very nice for being considerate, if it was in America it will be a different story everything will be taken from him and given to her. He lay his bed, he sleep on it. Next time he should not beat a woman and a child. Men who do not have manners the law is there to teach them."

@nanc_y6803 wrote:

"Looks like set up to me, they use your kids to provoke you when you react they attack you so when you return the energy they post videos of the incident cus they have planned everything already lol, this is why i encourage men to stop living with their wives and kids, get them another house, let them visit weekends it's hard to cope with modern women"

Nana Akua Addo called out by Paris designer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Paris-based fashion designer called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over the architectural outfit she wore to the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the event, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her dramatic cathedral-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fashion enthusiasts and being regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

However, the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo’s outfit sparked a debate online, with fans divided over the criticism and the explanation given. While some social media users appeared to agree with the designer’s concerns, others defended the actress and praised the creativity and bold statement of her AMVCA look.

Source: Legit.ng