Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo addressed the circulation of harrowing videos showing her battered face and her children being assaulted

Lawyers representing Nana Akua Addo confirmed the videos were leaked without her knowledge and called on media houses to stop sharing them

The statement noted that Ghana Police are involved and the matter is currently before the appropriate authorities

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has finally broken her silence after disturbing videos showing her with visible injuries and her children being subjected to violence began circulating widely on social media.

Through a formal press release issued by her legal team on the evening of October 6, 2026, the actress confirmed that the footage is real but stressed that it was shared without her knowledge or permission.

Nana Akua Addo speaks on viral domestic violence videos involving her family. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

The statement, released on her Instagram page, was signed by Nkrabeah & Associates, a firm of barristers and solicitors based in Accra.

It described the videos as "harrowing" and called their circulation a serious breach of her privacy and that of her children, who are all minors.

Nana Akua Addo's lawyers urge media to stop sharing the videos

Nana Akua Addo's legal team addressed the statement directly to all media houses, urging them to stop publishing or sharing the footage, particularly the clips in which children appear.

The firm emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting that the victims are already living through significant trauma.

"We humbly request that all media houses refrain from publishing and sharing the videos, especially the ones showing the abuse of a minor," the statement read.

"This is a delicate matter involving young children, and as such we are counting on your responsible journalism to safeguard the mental wellbeing of the victims."

The lawyers added that the matter is currently sub judice, meaning it is before the courts, and confirmed that Ghana Police are actively involved in investigating the case.

The firm expressed confidence in the justice system, stating they are certain the courts will take a firm stand against domestic violence.

Nana Akua Addo to speak in due course

The statement closed by asking the public and the media to respect the family's privacy as they navigate this painful chapter.

The actress's lawyers assured that she would address the issue further when the time is appropriate.

Read Nana Akua Addo's full statement in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Nana Akua Addo's statement

Fans and supporters flooded the comments with messages of solidarity following the statement's release.

@adoma_luxe_finds wrote:

"So sorry you had to go through this 💔😭💔 sending you and the girls lots of love n hugs 😘💝💗💝. May God be with you 🙏😍"

@prettydebbyj shared:

"You've got this Sis 😢😢😢😢, Things women go through for love..."

@blackcherrygh said:

"@nanaakuaaddo fight with all your might to protect yourself and your little girls! Don't disappoint your daughters, they're watching. Teach them that it's not right to be treated this way by any man. Not even their father ❤️… stay strong baby you got this 🫂"

@am_dbillions wrote:

"Dear Nana @nanaakuaaddo Please stay strong ❤️ Sending you ❤️🫂"

@youfounderica commented:

"way to go! you've got this! 🫂"

@reginavanhelvert_ added:

"@nanaakuaaddo Sending you so much love, strength, hugs and prayers sis 🩷"

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo addresses viral domestic violence videos involving her children. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Harold Norman slaps daughter in viral video, sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, slapping their daughter surfaced online following his arrest by Ghanaian authorities.

The footage, circulated on X on October 6, 2026, showed Norman physically handling the young girl before slapping her.

Nana Akua Addo’s voice could be heard in the background, accusing him of treating their daughter the same way he had previously treated her.

Source: Legit.ng