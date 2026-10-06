A video of Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, surfaced online showing bite marks and scratches on his body

The footage emerged hours after separate videos showed Nana Akua Addo receiving medical attention for a swollen lip, facial injuries, and blood-stained clothing

Norman was subsequently arrested and is assisting police investigations at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU)

A video of Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, has gone viral after he appeared on camera claiming his wife attacked him during a domestic dispute.

In the footage, which began circulating on X and Instagram on October 6, 2026, Norman showed bite marks, scratches, and blood on his hand and legs.

Harold Norman alleges Nana Akua Addo attacked him as a video of his account surfaces online. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Harold Norman also displayed torn clothing as he described the alleged altercation in the widespread video.

"Look, look at my clothes. She bit my hand. Look, look, look. She was biting me all over. I'm bleeding. Look, I'm trying to stop her. She's not stopping. Look at my legs. Don't you say she's the one beating me," he said in the clip.

The video of Norman's injuries surfaced hours after separate footage showed Nana Akua Addo receiving medical treatment, with a visibly swollen lip, facial wounds, and blood on her clothing.

Additional clips alleged that Norman slapped one of their daughters during the family dispute, adding another layer of controversy to the incident.

Norman was subsequently arrested and is currently assisting investigators at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The couple, who wed in a private ceremony in 2022 and share children together, are also involved in an ongoing civil case.

Watch Nana Akua Addo’s husband, Harold Norman, speak on the alleged assault on him in the X video below:

Fans react to Nana Akua Addo's husband's claims

The footage drew sharp reactions from social media users, with many weighing in on who was at fault.

@uniquestellp wrote:

"Make Una separate. It's obviously not working. Before you kpai person pikin"

@urielmusicstar reacted:

"Ewww bro 🤮 ….did you see how much blood she lost? She was probably defending herself."

@ani_luv1_ commented:

"So they roughed each other and she run come online say then beat her 😂😂😂"

@shylawyer said:

"She shouldn't fight for her life & defend herself when u are trying to kpai her???"

@Esther_J2Lyra wrote:

"I'd do same to him, after what he did to the little girl. Woman and child beater"

Harold Norman speaks about an alleged altercation with wife Nana Akua Addo in a video circulating online. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo called out by Paris designer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Paris-based fashion designer called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over the architectural outfit she wore to the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the event, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her dramatic cathedral-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fashion enthusiasts and being regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

However, the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo’s outfit sparked a debate online, with fans divided over the criticism and the explanation given. While some social media users appeared to agree with the designer’s concerns, others defended the actress and praised the creativity and bold statement of her AMVCA look.

Source: Legit.ng