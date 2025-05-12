The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has continued to trend on social media following its conclusion

One of the highlights of the event was the elegant dresses worn by some celebrities in the entertainment industry at the AMVCA

Some inquisitive Nigerians couldn't help but ask what becomes of the dresses celebrities wear to events like the AMVCA

Two days after the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), Nigerians have continued to share their perspectives on the event.

Amid the various topics that emerged from the AMVCA, the dresses worn by celebrities were among the most discussed on X, formerly Twitter.

Legit.ng previously reported that celebrities showcased their attire at the AMVCA Cultural Night, with former Big Brother Naija stars Liquorose and Prince Nelson Enwerem emerging the winners of the best dressed.

Some celebrities, like Pretty Mike, who attended the AMVCA Awards, wearing an Iron Man-inspired suit, caused a buzz.

Fashion designer Toyin Lawani sparked conversations after showing an outfit made from over a million safety pins.

What becomes of celebrity dresses after AMVCA?

While many Nigerians praised the country's fashion designers, some curious netizens couldn't help but ask what happens to the dresses celebrities wear to events like the AMVCA after they've been used.

"I’m curious, all these million dollar designs that celebs wear to event and don’t repeat, do they end up selling them after each event or they return them back to the designer to dismantle?" an X user identified as Queenie_Bim asked.

X's AI, Grok, in a response, disclosed that most celebrity dresses like those at the AMVCA are usually returned to the designers for reuse or sale.

"Most celebrity dresses, like those at the AMVCA, are returned to designers after events for reuse, sale, or archiving. Some are kept by celebrities, sold at auctions, or preserved by fashion houses. Practices vary by designer and event. For example, iconic dresses may fetch millions at auction, while others are loaned again, though this can spark controversy if celebrities dislike shared outfits," Grok said.

Legit.ng also captured some responses from Nigerians on what becomes of celebrity dresses after events like the AMVCA.

Loadedbrodah commented:

"First of all, they don't buy them. Most of them hire them and some get them for free to promote the brand."

VictorTerhemba commented:

"They wear it to other events that you don’t know about and don’t have media."

Ilerioluwakiye_ commented:

"They return to designers to deconstruct and sell. Most of them are made by designers to promote their work. If the celebrities love them, they can buy and keep them."

_Oluwanifemii said:

"Some of them return it back to the designer to resell….. Veekee James resells some of her clients fits."

psalmy_Carter wrote:

"Wait until you find out some still owe for those dresses."

DroidPostBlog said:

"My sister is a fashion designer and has made for a few celebrities. They're mostly free. The designers make it for free. Not all the time but majority of the time it's free. So, depending on the agreement with the designer, it could be sent back to the designer or not."

Ghanaian honours late Nollywood stars at AMVCA

Legit.ng also reported that a Ghanaian model trended over his unusual attire at the 2025 AMVCA.

The model wore an outfit which included a series of pictures of late stars of Nollywood who made an impact in the movie industry.

His outfit included pictures of Mr Ibu, Junior Pope, among others.

