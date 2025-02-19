Singer Ayra Starr has opened up about her desire to collaborate with her colleagues Burna Boy and Rihanna

She made this decision known during an interview after she won an award during the 2025 MOBO Awards

Some social media users had diverse reactions to her wish to collaborate with Burna Boy, and they shared them on X

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderigbibe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has noted that she would like to collaborate with Grammy award-winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and Babardian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, aka Rihanna.

Ayra Starr reveals her plan to collaborate with Burna Boy and Ayra Starr.

According to the Rush hitmaker, it is her current plan and she prays it happens soon. She made this statement during an interview with journalists after she won the Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

The MOBO Awards was held in Newcastle, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. She became the first woman in 16 years to bag the award.

Ayra Starr and her music career

The 22-year-old has done well for herself in the industry over the years. She has been nominated for several awards and has won some.

She has also carved a name for herself with her fashion taste and often rocks short outfits. The music star has an impressive fan base who support her work.

Reactions to Ayra Starr's collaboration with Burna-Boy

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Ayra Starr discloses her intention to collaborate with Burna Boy and Rihanna below:

@ctrlciteh commented:

"I think she just loves Burna and can’t wait to work with him."

@AlbumTalksHQ reacted:

"Ayra Starr reveals she has had Burna Boy’s “I Told Them…” album on repeat since release. I’ve been listening to Burna Boy’s new album on repeat.”

@Kelvin84729868 commented:

"It's normal to want a collab with burna, burna is that good and big, are u kidding me, he is the current most streamed african artist in UK and US, burna is currently the biggest artist in Africa."

@bigseyii stated:

"Everybody wan taste Burna Boy."

@OKBMill commented:

"I just chop beans and bread finish and I suppose mind my business but no cause of Momsy. Now just one Question for you. You see ODGWE momsy and manager for that table wey you greet everybody abi you no see her? End. I need a sol to be rich."

@Hurdio23 noted:

"No worry, there's enough Burna Boy to go around."

@Yab_Them commented:

"She wan stain odg white keh."

@Thatoutsider1 reacted:

"She’s said this consistently you just know burna one of her goats. Hope she gets that collabo. I need a sol to be rich."

Ayra Starr meets Rihanna in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr and Rihanna met for the first time and their interaction was captured on video.

In the viral clip, the Barbadian star asked Ayra to call her after asking if she had a verse for her

The cute photos and video of their meeting warmed hearts online, with netizens saying Mavin boss Don Jazzy now has a chance.

