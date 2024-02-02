Style is an expression of one's feelings and one of such people who have made it glaring is reality star Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair.

She wore a creative outfit that looked daunting and showed her love for luxury and beautiful styles

Her dress was made of a corset that flowed to the ground and had a slit by the side, it also had a design that formed a curve across her head

Celebrity hair vendor, fashionista, and reality star Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, turned heads as she adorned a creatively daunting dress that spoke class and elegance.

Chioma Goodhair looks stylish in gold dress. Image credit: @chiomagoodhair/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The expensive gold dress had a long slit in the front that showed off her beautiful legs and gave her a ravishing look. It had an intimidating design that curved from right her chest area to her back and the other part of her waist.

Chioma, who was a participant in the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, accessorised her outfit with gold earrings while her makeup up matched with her dress. It also gave her a glamorous look. In the video, she showed different angles of her dress which looked dazzling on her.

Check out Chioma's outfit in the video below:

Reactions trail fashionista Chioma Goodhair's look

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma had gotten social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a video on her Instagram page.

In the video, the fashionista and hair entrepreneur was seen dressed in a mermaid-inspired design by Weizdhurm Franklyn.

While many of her fans flooded her comment section with compliments, there were those who were unimpressed.

Chioma Goodhair gives fans boss babe style

In an earlier article, Legit.ng highlighted Chioma's takes on boss babe workwear outfits that are sure to make you stand out in the office.

From sleek blazers and tailored pants to statement accessories and bold prints, these six looks offer something for every taste and occasion.

Whether you're attending an important meeting or just want to look and feel your best at work, Chioma's workwear fashion tips are sure to inspire you.

Source: Legit.ng