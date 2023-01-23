Chioma Goodhair recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a new video on her Instagram page

In the video, the fashionista and hair entrepreneur is seen dressed in a mermaid-inspired design by Weizdhurm Franklyn

While many of her fans flooded her comment section with compliments, there were those who were unimpressed

Popular Nigerian fashionista, Chioma Ikokwu who is better known as Chioma Goodhair, recently shared a video from a photo shoot and it has gone viral.

Photos of Chioma Goodhair. Credit: @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

In the video, the hair entrepreneur is seen dressed in a Weizdhurm Franklyn design.

The ensemble appears to draw inspiration from a mermaid look as it featured a metallic strapless bralette over a drop waist bedazzled tulle skirt.

Check out the video below:

Internet users unimpressed with Chioma's dress

mhiz_goodnesslawson:

"We are running out of fashion."

sheefarh:

"I love u n everything about u,i love your fashion sense alot, but this is some what out of your signature dressing for me….but what do i know;its my opinion and it ends with me."

prettypeace__:

"Y’all need to tell her the truth. Your body is fire but that fashion ain’t fashioning at all."

chimdiya.x:

"What in the body is going on here?? "

okonkwomary1224gmail:

"lf you show everything what remains ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

Some internet users seemed to like Chioma's look

artistrybynick_:

"It’s giving!!!! "

iam_zmb:

"I watched this over and over again "

ceo_ofsoness:

"My best girl ❤️ it’s giving all kinds of Gorgeousness "

makis_collection:

"CHIOMA when u are done with us pls notify us.. what a beauri❤️❤️❤️"

mandyamy123:

"Chioma take it easy on us❤️❤️❤️"

princessbukkyshittu:

"You look so amazing ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng