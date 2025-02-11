A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was shocked after she was told how much it would cost her to dispose of some household waste

According to the woman, they contacted a man who handles pickups and disposals to get rid of a drawer, a worn-out sofa and an old mattress

She said she sent the man pictures of the items they want to dispose of as he requested and his reply stunned her

A Nigerian lady in the UK, Diseph Benson, has shared the shocking amount she was informed would cost her to get rid of some household waste.

Diseph converted the money to its naira equivalent as she narrated her experience on Facebook.

UK-based Diseph Benson says she was charged £95 (about 185k) to dispose of some waste. Photo Credit: Diseph Benson

Source: Facebook

The amount she was charged

According to Diseph, she wanted to dispose of a drawer, a worn-out sofa and an old mattress and contacted a man who handles pickups and disposals. She was shocked to learn it would cost her £95 (about 185k).

Due to the fee, she said her husband had to get rid of the things he could by himself and it still cost them about N100k.

Diseph posted her chat with the disposal man, showing the amount he charged her. She wrote:

"Imagine being charged £95 (about 185K) just to dispose of some household waste! 😳😳

"My kids messed up their drawer, so we decided to replace it along with their wooden wardrobe since it was taking up too much space. Hubby dismantled everything, and we also figured we might as well get rid of a worn-out sofa the kids had peeled and an old mattress since we had a new one.

"We contacted a “man with a van” who handles pickups and disposals. After sending him photos of the items as he requested, he had the audacity to charge us a whopping £95! 😳😳 Seriously?!

"In the end, my husband had to load up the car and dispose of what he could himself. Even so, we still had to pay £50 (around 100K) just to get rid of the mattress and chair.

"No wonder so many people in the UK prefer to give away old household items—it’s just too expensive to dispose of them properly. It is well."

UK lady's post stirs mixed reactions

Joanna Ola said:

"You can book with your local council once a year ( some councils is free of charge, some it's like 30 pounds), to come and collect up to 3 things for you."

Esther Okeke said:

"Why converting to naira?

"Do you earn in naira?

"Tell us how much you earn and save and converting it to naira too so everything will balance."

Ochoyo Annabel said:

"U should have dropped it at the front of your house for others to pick up... My housemate brought a deep freezer home a week ago,behold when we cleaned it up and connected it, we were shocked at the speed at which it's working... working better than the deep freezer we just got for 300cad... please next time be generous 🙏."

Chinenye Ogbonnaya said:

"Can you guys just stop with all these naira conversions? You do not earn in naira. I can never understand the need🙈."

Temitope Mathew said:

"Come back to Nigeria if that place is not okay by you and stop converting euro to naira the money you're talking about is just like 90naira just that our own naira no get value."

Chidimma Ezeibekwe said:

"We don't pay to dispose here in Australia.

"We book with council 4 times a year, free of charge."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian grandma had reacted after seeing a pear that cost N2k in a market in the United Kingdom.

UK apartment with N1.1 million monthly rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom had displayed a two-bedroom apartment with a monthly rent of N1.1 million.

The lady, who was house-hunting, said she and her husband-to-be were looking for a place to stay between East Yorkshire and Manchester.

She gave netizens a tour of the two-bedroom apartment. The lady revealed that the two-bedroom apartment has two receptions and spacious rooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng