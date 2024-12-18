A nail technician has shared how she once said she would never work in a funeral home, but God had a different plan for her

Her job includes attending to the nails of the dead, and she posted a video of her work, sharing what it felt like to do her kind of job

The nail technician also revealed how her job description sounds crazy to her, and she got several comments from netizens

A mortuary manicurist has opened up about what it feels like to work in a mortuary and attend to the nails of dead people.

In a video, the lady, known as @quticles__ on Instagram, shared how she was taking care of the dead's nails and noted that she didn't know it would be her job. However, God had other plans for her, and she could not question Him.

Mortuary nail technician opens up on how she feels working with dead people. Image credit: @quticles_/IG

Source: Instagram

She said it sounded crazy to describe herself as a mortuary nail technician but she loves her job. According to her, she feels a sense of calmness and serenity whenever she is offering her services to the dead.

She said that she feels a different emotion that she cannot explain. The talented beautician said she gets one-on-one time with a soul who has reached its full capacity on earth. This gives her a whole different perspective on life.

Watch the mortuary nail technician's video below:

Reactions to mortuary nail technician's video

See some of the reactions to the nail technician's video below:

@h_ani_fa:

"And she removed the dead skin."

@spinocor:

"Why are we feeling so comfortable posting videos of dead people?"

@anddrrejjj:

"Did I just watch a dead hand getting nails?"

@grace.s_chronicle:

"At least her clients are never late."

@missbrooke_lyn:

"Ma’am respectfully if you gave me square nails knowing I had almond previously I’d come back to haunt you."

@bims404:

"Is this even necessary?"

Nail technician leaves netizens confused

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a nail technician got netizens laughing and wondering what she was thinking when she designed a flyer for her business.

The young lady added her beautiful picture to the flyer and added a date that seemed to be her date of birth.

She also added other features that made social media users wonder what she wanted to achieve with the controversial design.

