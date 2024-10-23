Celebrity chef Hilda Baci and BBNaija's Erica are trending after old photos of them were released on the internet

In the throwback photos, Hilda looked chubby and had her stomach protruding more than what she has currently

Some netizens noted that they were happy that Hilda Baci worked on her body to take off the belly fat, they also remarked on other people in the photos

Old photos of celebrity chef Hilda Baci and former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim has gotten their fans talking.

Old photos of Hilda Baci and Erica trends online. Image credit: @thegram.ng @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda had a chubby look in the old photos and her stomach bulged to an extent. Erica had a slimmer figure and appeared in a beautiful short dress.

Other public figures in the videos were presenter Ehis and a content creator MC Lively. Though Hilda looked beautiful in the old photos, several netizens stated that she looked better now because she worked on her body to take off the belly fat.

Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours by an individual in 2023. On her part, Erica participated in the Lockdown edition of the BBNaija show in 2020.

See the photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Hilda Baci, Erica's old photos

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Hilda Baci and Erica's old photos below:

@_chicfashionhub:

"Thank God Hilda worked out or whatever she did. Coz..wetin be this."

@young_pablo007:

"See belle be like baby elephant."

@sparkles_love30:

"I love the fact that she worked her way up but that age she’s claiming is not her real age."

@kevwe5_9photography:

"The construction company that did the re-construction did an excellent job."

@life_of_bhee47:

"Hilda already had the body. She just did a little work, see yansh nah, see full legs."

@melanie_kaduru:

"If not because of Hilda’s surgery eh, she’ll be looking exactly her age."

@surehk:

"So she did liposuction."

@utche_jay:

"Omoh her surgeon good die."

Hilda Baci reacts to being called ugly

Earlier, Hilda Baci, had reacted to being called ugly on social media.

The socialite recently appeared bare-faced in a video with her brother, and some netizens trolled her for her looks.

Hilda reacted with an emotional post where she redefined the meaning of ugly, and it got people talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng