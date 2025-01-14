Actress Bimbo Ademoye's acting skill is never in doubt and has often made the news for how she interprets her movie roles

She has also used her fashion sense to get more fans locked on her social media pages which leaves them wanting for more

Legit.ng highlights some of the moments Bimbo rocked elegant outfits that displayed her curvy body

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye is a beautiful role interpreter with a large fan base. Aside from her ability to bring movie characters to life, she has an exceptional fashion sense that gets her fans attracted to her.

The film star loves to rock simple outfits and also knows how to give fashion goals whenever she steps out to events.

Times Bimbo Ademoye slayed in dazzling outfits. Image credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times Ademoye showed off her curves in her show-stopping outfits.

1. Bimbo Ademoye rocks gorgeous black dress

The 33-year-old actress, who won the Best Actress in a Comedy/ TV series at the 2023 African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), looked adorable as she wore a beautiful black dress. Her colleagues and fans loved her look and hailed her.

Fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, described her as a queen and more. A fan @great_prisca made emphasis on how Bimbo sat on a chair in her classy outfit. In her words:

"You see how she is seated. Very demure, very mindful."

2. Bimbo Ademoye glows in red attire

To celebrate Christmas in 2024, Bimbo slayed in a flamboyant red dress that accentuated her curves. The off-shoulder outfit exposed her upper chest area and enticed her fans, who wished her a Merry Christmas.

The Covenant University graduate smiled during her photoshoot session and flaunted the attire which was styled by Mickey Creates and made by House of Kechy.

3. Bimbo Ademoye slays in short dashing apparel

The actress looked like a shining star as she graced the premiere of her older colleague Toyin Abraham's movie Alakada Bad and Boujee. She rocked a scintillating short dress, which was styled by Mickey Creates and made by Ima Monday, and it that showed off her beautiful legs.

Her gold shoes, necklace, and simple hairstyle complemented her attire and made her the topic of discussion. Toyin Abraham had claimed that Bimbo bought a new house during the movie premiere and it caused a buzz on social media. However, it was later clarified that Toyin was only depicting the character Yetunde in her movie, who loves to tell lies.

4. Bimbo Ademoye stuns in green attire

The movie star dazzled in a green attire that showed off her upper chest and flaunted her curves. Her outfit was designed with a detachable fur fabric and worn on her hand like a jacket. She also rocked a hat that gave her vintage vibe.

Her attire was styled by Mickey Creates (@by_mickeycreates) and brought to life by Ima Monday (@dressedin_ima). Several fans and colleagues hailed Bimbo's gorgeous look including Shaffy Bello, Anita Joseph, Linda Osifo, Timini Egbuson, and fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Speaking about Bimbo's outfit, Timini Egbuson commented on her Instagram page:

"Show stealer, scene stealer and you’ve stolen my heart."

5. Bimbo Ademoye slays in breathtaking dress

Born on February 4, 1991, Bimbo took fashion to another level as she slayed in a black dress that made her the cynosure of eyes.

The apparel was made with a corset and mesh that blended perfectly with her skin. Her eye-watering hair and gorgeous makeup made her look like a diva. She got palatable comments from her fans and colleagues including Deyemi Okanlawon, Chinonso Arubayi, and Sophie Alakija, among others.

Bimbo Ademoye rocks tight corset dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo was not bothered about going through pain as long as she looks good in her attire.

She proved this with the corset dress she wore at Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre movie premiere hosted by Kunle Afolayan.

Her traditional corset dress was tight on her, and she looked uncomfortable in it.

Legit.ng