As Chelsea marks its 120th anniversary, Nigerian fashion designer Ebele Ojechi benefited from the football club’s foundation, exhibiting her new collection for the event

Ebele Ojechi made it as one of the five winners from a contest of 800 applicants for the Blue Creator Fund

The emerging artist, whose latest collection was inspired by her roots, shared more details about creating the masterpieces and how to purchase them

Nigerian designer Ebele Ojechi was selected as one of the top five winners for Chelsea's Blue Creator Fund, which included a grand prize of $26,000 (N40m) and mentorship from renowned designer Nicholas Davey.

The competition, which attracted 800 applicants, saw Ebele reach the final stage alongside fellow finalists Jerrell Cumberbatch, Gabin Kongolo, Letitia Inniss, and Still Shadey.

Ebele Ojechi designs Igbo-Inspired collection for Chelsea' exhibition. Credit: @3b3l3_0j3ch1

An exhibition showcasing the work of these five creative artists opened on March 22 at London’s Saatchi Gallery, celebrating the 120th anniversary of .

The three-day event aims to promote these emerging talents and connect fans with new creatives from diverse backgrounds.

Each of the selected artists will showcase their work at the Saatchi Gallery alongside the club's exhibition, which combines memorabilia with art and photography and features Chelsea players, supporters, and cultural stars like Madness, Paul Weller, and Raquel Welch.

The women's squad, which has won the previous five Women's Super League crowns and is on track to win every trophy available this season, is prominently featured in the show.

What inspired Ebele Ojechi's designs?

Ebele Ojechi is a British-born fashion designer of Nigerian descent. In a chat with Forbes, Ebele disclosed that her collection was inspired by famous Chelsea strips from the past.

Ebele Ojechi makes an Igbo-inspired collection for Chelsea. Credit: @3b3l3_ 0jech1

She explained that she designed a capsule sportswear line, “For the Glory”, that combines historical kit designs with influences from the Igbo culture, her roots.

"For the Glory", according to the fast rising artist, is based around concepts of 'home’ and 'away’ mirroring Nigerians' experiences in London.

Outside of England, Nigeria is said to have the largest Chelsea fanbase among other countries in the world.

And the Igbos are one of Africa's largest ethnic groups, with around 38 million people in 2024. In Nigeria, they account for around 17% of the population.

With Nigeria being a key unit of the Blues' fan base, this sophisticated collection shows one of the greatest ways to convey gratitude and loyalty.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Chelsea recognises fast-rising designer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nicholas_daley wrote:

"Congratulations! Amazing collection."

tantoomuch wrote:

10/10 homie."

angemarcelkassi wrote:

'Cleanest in the game!!"

azukathegreat wroote:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 you're doing well as always... Greatness."

claudine_rousseau said:

"Can’t wait to see this today! Looks incredible ."

