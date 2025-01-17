Amid Queen Dami and Portable’s Drama, Zazu’s Baby Mama Ashabi Simple Becomes Landowner
- Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has responded to her critics amid the singer's social media fight with Queen Dami
- The Yoruba actress also celebrated her win amid the viral exchange as she appreciated God over her newest achievement
- Ashabi Simple's message to her critics has also sparked mixed reactions, with many of them clapping back at her
One of the baby mamas of Street Pop star Portable Zazu, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, Ashabi Simple, has come for social media users criticising her over the singer's exchange with his former lover Queen Dami.
Recall that Ashabi Simple made headlines after she updated fans and netizens about her relationship status during the heat of Portable's social media spat with Dami.
Hours after her post, Ashabi revealed some social media users left her comment section to bold come for her in her DM as they accused her of being a backstabber.
The Yoruba actress, however, defended herself, wishing everyone cursing her someone like Dami.
Ashabi stated that the former queen to the late Alaafin would be welcomed back to the Zazu family if she decided to return.
"If she come back we go welcome her, I no do evil for anybody and evil won't befall me by God grace," she said in an Instastory.
See a screenshot of Ashabi Simple's post below:
Ashabi becomes a landowner
In another post, the Yoruba actress expressed her gratitude to God, revealing she was now a landowner.
Ashabi also shared a video of her and a fan as she proudly shared how she became a landlord.
Watch the video Ashabi Simple shared as she announces her new feat
Below is a screenshot of Asahbi Simple appreciating God over he new achievement:
Reactions as Ashabi Simple replies critic
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Ashabi Simple's post, read them below:
dahcoochiehub:
"This one too Dey talk you and Dami no difference. Even Dami still better small pass at least she Dey shekpe for potable. But you if potable like make him march you, you go answer with yes sir, I love you."
ajokealadire_abela.2:
"Comon' tut appel Olalomi auz este commotion."
_iamsheila__:
"Battle of the household of “Elizabeth Joyce."
yomide001:
"Keeping up with the lalomi’s S10 Ep 501."
chioma_focus1:
"Then someone will say .. polygamous is a good things .God forbid."
f.o.l.u__:
"We go welcome her idile Elizabeth yi sha."
ola_midewealth:
"I swear school is not a scam ooo,hmm."
bukola_temilade:
"This one and steadily disgracing her lineage I dey shame on ur behalf."
iam_anikegold:
"In all you do, make sure your daughters know their WORTH, teach them that having their OWN MONEY IS A WIN.. 📌 Awon Elesin."
How Queen Dami fainted amid Portable's drama
In other news, via Legit.ng, Portable’s ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, went viral after she was said to have fainted.
The late Alaafin queen’s friend made messy claims about her, and Portable questioned her about it.
Portable's questions seemed to have taken a toll on her health.
