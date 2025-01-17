A bride stunned netizens as she showed off the outfit and accessories she wore for her traditional marriage

The lady, who hails from Rivers state, held a beaded stick and beaded plate as she danced excited in her video

Several social media users hailed the bride and shared what she looked like in her outfit for her special day

A bride Bee Manuell became the topic of discussion as she slayed in a show-stopping outfit for her traditional marriage. She wore a green blouse and skirt which looked magnificent on her.

The beautiful lady was dressed by a woman who wore her coral beads on her neck, wrist, ears, and legs. Her crown was also made with coral beads, and it made her appear regal. After she was through with rocking her attire, she was wore her slippers, which were also designed with bead.

Bee Manuell's makeup and hairstyle were on point and she held a small bead-themed plate which had a handkerchief on it. She also held a red beaded styling stick, and she danced with it in the video shared by @rivers_brides on Instagram.

Brides on their wedding day

Aside from Bee Manuell, several brides have displayed gorgeousness in their traditional attires. The celebrants do not only focus on the outfits they wear but also spend a good amount of money on their shoes, makeup, and other accessories.

These brides usually have their bridesmaids and asoebi ladies on ground to spice up their special day. They support the bride and cheer her on to her matrimonial home.

Men also represent with their dapper-looking outfits on their wedding day. Their friends and family, who mostly make up the groomsmen, also ensure that the groom does not lack support when necessary.

Watch the Rivers bride's video below:

Reactions to Rivers bride's cultural outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a Rivers bride turns up in her cultural outfit below:

@d_isiomaapparels:

"RIVERS BRIDES or nothing. As a vendor, I don’t stress about content once Rivers brides is present."

@cherubsrarefindsss:

"My favorite Rivers outfit. It's so chic, mini skirt, blouse + hat!"

@handmadebyjulez__:

"Green will forever be my favorite color; feels like royalty."

@thatadvocate:

"So moni women allowed her to use a slippers with this outfit? The bride is fine."

@nsikanray_:

"World BEST."

@monaushers:

"I’ve learnt about different culture from this page."

@onyinyewinny:

"Such cutie pretty bride."

trukalabari:

"@riversbrides steadily taking me home. Thank you o. I appreciate."

@__oddiee_:

"Super gorgeous."

@salli_bae:

"She is so beautiful. My love for culture."

@raynaalphea:

"Gorgeous bride."

@lens_and_lashes_by_julsL:

"Beautiful bride."

Rivers bride rocks massive traditional outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the beauty of most traditional marriages in Nigeria is the outfits, music, and activities for the memorable occasion.

A bride from Rivers state showed the beauty in her culture after she rocked a gold blouse and a big skirt.

Her outfit was combined with a massive crown and other accessories that showed that she was ready for her special day.

