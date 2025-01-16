A lady wanted to look glamorous on her birthday and she decided to rock an elegant black dress which celebrity chef Hilda Baci wore earlier

In a video, the lady showed off Hilda Baci's outfit before she displayed what she made for herself

Several social media users accessed the difference between both outfits and noted that the lady's design did not look bad

A lady Prebe Gift Jasper decided to display her skills as a fashion designer as she celebrated her birthday recently. In a bid to look classy, she decided to copy the black dress initially worn by celebrity chef Hilda Baci on her 29th birthday.

The off-shoulder apparel pushed up Hilda Baci's chest area and flaunted her massive hips which made her look enchanting.

What the lady made was quite similar to what Hilda wore. She also added some mannerisms to her display as she showed off the different angles of her outfit.

Imitation in fashion industry

Imitating styles have become a thing in the fashion industry. Aside from Prebe, other ladies have copied the designs worn by celebrities and it is either they hit the style or they miss it. On several occasions, when some tailors tried to copy the works of well-established designers, they usually replicate what causes netizens to laugh. Nevertheless, it does not take away the fact that they can deliver other designs excellently.

In the video, some netizens noted that they would not share their opinion on Prebe's imitation of Hilda Baci's outfit because she looks happy with what she made. However, others judged her design.

Reasons as lady orders Hilda Baci's dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to what the lady ordered versus what she got below:

@edamoy_glam:

"E no bad and e no good. It’s in between."

@ankaragoddess:

"I love that she's happily slaying her thing."

@daturbanchic:

"Toh as long as you’re happy, I am happy for you."

@sisimope:

"The funny part is the original could be just a corset top and the down part was wrapped and properly pinned to her body just for the shoot o. You just give tailor headache the tailor sef collect work wey pass am and could not consult those who sabi pass am for assistance."

@jennyfablous:

"I choose to remain silent because this can’t be the finished look."

@narf_kitchenandpastries:

"We view, we don't judge. But the tailor is really creative."

@umycutie:

"E good she waka fast fast and we sef look am fast fast."

@certified_fola02:

"Put starch, e go stay."

Hilda Baci displays designer outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci is not only a talented cook, she is also a fashionista who loves to rock expensive outfits and accessories.

She looked dazzling in her designer attire as she stepped out for BBNaija's Beauty Tukura's birthday party.

In a video, she discussed her outfit and revealed its value; however, the price of her handbag elicited numerous reactions online.

