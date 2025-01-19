Influencer May Edochie has given her fans something to brag about as she some parts of her mansion online

In a video, the businesswoman spoke about the need to create wealth in this challenging economy

As she interacted with her fans from her home, she cautioned her son from making noise, and it caused her fans to give their hot takes

Influencer and actress May Edochie educated her fans on the essence of making money amid Nigeria's challenging economy, and she made the video from her mansion.

In a video, she walked around her home to check on her son. She asked him not to disturb her before she faced her fans. Her beautiful staircase and the wide space in her home captivated her fans.

May Edochie displays the interior of her mansion. Image credit: @mayyuledochie

While May, who is the estranged first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, advised her fans to think of business ideas before sourcing for capital, her fans were focused on her mansion.

Fans hail May Edochie's mansion

May's fans admitted that her mansion is beautiful and they claimed that it was what Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin saw that made her to marry him. However, May said she will not be numbered in a marriage and her statement caused a buzz on social media.

Other fans of the actress, who featured in the movie The Uprising: Wives on Strike as Iya Oloja, knocked Judy Austin for wishing to live with Yul in the mansion that was jointly built by May and her estranged husband.

Watch May's video below:

Reactions to May Edochie's mansion

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to May Edochie's mansion below:

@nyakno_adegun:

"Na this mansion Judy been wan force herself enter? She dey craze o."

@slimmsyyetty:

"I love queen May. She knows the mansion is paining Judy. The werey wasn't expecting to start from the scratch with Yul."

@ceyejay:

"So this is the mansion that bag of beans JuJu Horseten wanted to come and live with her razz family members? God punish her."

@oligas25:

"The house Judy was dreaming to live in. Thunder fire her."

@j.princess57:

"Keep enjoying your life mama, no gree for anybody.. When you thought you snatched odogwu, only for you to realize the wife is a the silent money machine. Ride on Queen May, they've been explaining for over three years yet God keeps blessing you. We love you always ma.. God's protection is upon you and your loved ones.

@kswissluxuryhair:

"Na this beautiful mansion Yuliana be won carry his bag of m!sfortune come? Holy Ghost f!re. Omo that werey wey dey scratch kpekus every seconds for turn this beautiful mansion to something else. Enjoy yourself my queen."

May Edochie becomes mansion owner in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie kicked off 2025 in grand style as she became a house owner.

The businesswoman was gifted a mansion in the capital city of Abuja by a real estate company that signed her as an ambassador.

Videos of the house presentation went viral online as fans and netizens applauded May for her recent achievement.

