Christmas is an important period in December where the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated and individuals set out time to relax with family and friends

Away from working for the year, one can make the last month an exciting one by visiting certain places that will spur memorable moments

Legit.ng checks out some hangout spots where individuals and groups can relax and create fun moments for themselves this season

The end of the year is a period for people to relax and reminisce how the year has been. However, it is also a busy period for many people.

Getting spots to relax is not usually difficult because it is the season for merriment and provisions are usually made for fun seekers.

While individuals are focused on catching fun, Legit.ng has categorised the different places where people can clear their heads from stress this Christmas.

1. Cinemas

A cinema is a fun place for movie lovers. This December, several blockbuster movies have been released to keep fans glued to their screens.

It is also a place to meet new people and share memories that can last till the New Year. With the meet-and-greet being done by celebrities promoting their movies at the cinemas, fans can also get the chance to meet their favourite entertainers.

Some of the movies that are currently in the cinemas are Everybody Loves Jenifa, Thin Line, Alakada Bad and Boujee, The Waiter, Christmas in Lagos, and a Ghetto Love Story, among others.

2. Beach and swimming pools

One of the ways that one feel nature is by visiting the beach and seeing its beauty. The cool breeze which penetrates through the skin helps to keep the mind relaxed and the body freshened.

It is pertinent to note that not all areas in the country have a beach. However, a swimming pool can serve as an alternative for fun seekers to calm their nerves from the hustling and bustling throughout the year.

3. Fun parks

For individuals who are not comfortable with having fun close to water, fun parks can serve this purpose. Endeavour to locate the one that are children friendly so that the young ones will not be left out of the fun.

Fun parks can be in open fields while others are enclosed and have some play equipment carefully arranged for people to catch fun with. While having some interesting moments this Christmas, endeavour to be safety conscious. It will help to keep the memories alive for long-lasting conversations into the New Year.

4. End-of-the-year parties

This is very common for employees of organisations whose employers have planned how they can unwind after a long year of work. Events like this help team members to bond and create interesting memories one can look forward to in the next gathering.

During end-of-year parties, some organisations permit their workers to invite their friends and family members. There are lots of foods, drinks, and merriment to go round.

5. Christmas carols

A Christmas carol has features such as music, drama, and dance. Although churches are known for organising Christmas carols, companies and the government have joined in this trend over the years.

It culminates in the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. With songs, hymns, and drama presentations, attendees are reminded about the reason for the Christmas celebration.

