Kazim Adeoti, the husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, decided to show off some swags as he turned up for the premiere of her movie Thin Line

He rocked a top that gave off a vibe that some people were not comfortable with and they questioned him and his wife

Others simply said he was trying to explore and should be left alone, however, some netizens shared how Adeoti's first wife Funso Adeoti would react

Movie marketer Kazim Adeoti rocked a stylish outfit as he attended the movie premiere of his second wife and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti causes a stir with his outfit at Thin Line movie premiere. Image credit: @realmercyaigbe, @islanderevents

The movie Thin Line was premiered on Tuesday night, December 10, 2024, and it had several top entertainers in attendance including actresses Iyabo Ojo, Faithia Williams, and Nkechi Blessing Sunday, and skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, aka Cute Abiola, among others.

Adeoti showed off different angles of his attire at the occasion and some people felt he could have worn something better. Others blamed Mercy for allowing him to rock such an outfit.

Other netizens said he was only trying to display his taste in fashion and people should not be too harsh with their comments.

See Kazim Adeoti's outfit below:

Reactions as Kazim Adeoti rocks eye-catching outfit

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Kazim Adeoti's outfit below:

@ch_elsea9797:

"This one first wife go don laugh enter toilet."

@king_jaido:

"Mercy turn this man to Gen Z."

@dapdap703:

"This one don pass ordinary eyes."

@asa_chuuu:

"Exactly what Juju Obasi is doing Yul. From respected fathers to clowns."

@luxe_fhn:

"Imagine Ebuka is wearing this y’all will call it fashion."

@gbemi2k:

"Broda Oni buba. Well done looking like a jesters. Aunty Mercy pls have mercy on Mr man now at least because of his children pls trend softly now."

@globalfashionpage:

"Second wife make una dey use the juju small small na. What is this? You don turn this correct oga to who dey dress like wetin I nor know. But I still like mercy sha."

Mercy Aigbe shares why she married Kazim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy had opened up on the reason she married Kazim Adeoti.

She also spoke about how her collaboration with him spurred the success of her first cinema movie Ada Omo Daddy.

The movie star noted that she was scared because of the competition in Nollywood, but the success of the movie encouraged her.

