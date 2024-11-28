A bride Uchechi got married to her husband Abidemi in the absence of her father who died before her big day

She decided to bring him 'back to life' using her wedding gown and she crested his face on her veil

It was an emotional moment for the bride as she took her marital vows, and she was joined by her family and friends

A bride Uchechi showed how much she loved her late father as she made him to be part of her glamorous wedding.

On her wedding gown, she crested his face on her white veil and it was displayed to attendees on her special day.

A bride shows emotions as she wears her wedding gown with her late dad's face. Image credit: @abiolaorisileeventsandparties

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @abiolaorisileeventsandparties on Instagram, the bride and the groom Abidemi took their marital vows and were supported by their families and friends.

After the emotions were displayed, Abidemi kissed his bride and showed happiness about their union and the beginning of their marital journey. The groom is a research scientist and a senior director with F&F Collections.

The occasion was honoured by top government officials including heads of parastatals, heads of military and paramilitary organisations, business gurus, and captains of industry. The sister of the groom is an Abuja-based socialite and Senegalese fashion guru Mrs. Omolola Aminat Ahmmed.

Ahmmed is also the chief executive officer of F&F Collections and she dragged notable personalities to Jos, Plateau state for the classy wedding ceremony of her brother Abidemi in style.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to bride's emotional wedding gown

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the bride's emotional wedding gown below:

@bes4real:

"Congratulations to my guys."

@dammiediva_:

"This is so nice."

@tbabypretty:

"I love it. Daddy loves you more."

@awele_edu:

"Awwww this is so nice."

@kemi_olatunde01:

"Beautiful."

Bride visits dad's grave in wedding gown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful bride who missed having her dad walk up the aisle on her wedding day visited his grave.

The Nigerian lady had tears in her eyes as she kissed her dad's gravestone with her husband beside her.

People who watched her video on TikTok said they were equally moved to tears seeing at the grave.

Source: Legit.ng