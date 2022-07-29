A viral video of a Nigerian groom crying on his wedding day has gotten people emotional on social media

It was reported that the groom lost his parents prior to his wedding and this made him shed tears uncontrollably

Social media users have sent heartfelt messages to console the sad groom as some people revealed that they are also orphans

A heartbroken Nigerian groom remembered his late parents on his wedding day and broke down in tears.

During the occasion which was meant to be a joyous one, he sat on a chair and began to weep bitterly.

Some guests who were present at the wedding sat down with him and consoled him over the situation.

Groom cries uncontrollably on wedding day Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a touching video shared on instagram by @instablog9ja, he was spotted covering his eyes with his hands while weeping bitterly.

Nigerians console groom over loss of his parents

Unified_wale said:

"Haaa this is not a nice experience for anyone ."

_boring_introvert stated:

" Pele my dear."

Fashiondoctor19 noted:

"That's really sad."

Daddy.chisom noted:

"Abi dem don send am wedding bill ."

Miztoby remarked:

"That music,let someone stop it pls."

Bullseye8785 reacted:

"I understand your feelings bro,ko easy."

Only1_ednariches said:

"I feel ur pain, it can be so painful not seeing ur patients to share ur happiest moment with u. I understand u perfect. But it’s well."

Official_mcbobo reacted:

"Don’t cry, it’s going to be alright."

Whitesprings_travel_services:

"This is touching. May our parents live to eat the fruit of their labour. No one can ever represent them fully. May God bless bless our parents."

Teesbeautylane stated:

"This thing can be very painful ."

_aniscooser said:

"It’s sad. You have to stay strong boss. May God bless your marriage. All the best."

Kunleoye said:

"The Lord is ur parents ok . May God bless your home .u and ur wife shall be the best parents ever . God bless u bro.. happy married life."

Emotional video shows a Nigerian groom on his knees crying hard at his traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming moment between a groom and bride recorded at a Nigerian traditional wedding has gone viral.

In the video making the rounds, the groom who appeared to be on his knees wept profusely before the bride.

His beautiful bride provided the needed support as she offered her man a handkerchief and comforted him.

Source: Legit.ng