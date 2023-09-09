A beautiful bride who missed having her dad walk up the aisle on her wedding day visited his grave

The Nigerian lady had tears in her eyes as she kissed her dad's gravestone with her husband beside her

People who watched her video on TikTok said they were equally moved to tears seeing at the grave

A Nigerian who missed having her dad around visited his grave in a wedding gown to tell him how much he was missed.

The lady (@detaiyelolu) knelt on his grave with her husband holding her hand as she placed flowers as a tribute to the father.

The bride placed flowers on the father's grave. Photo source: @detaiyelolu

Lady in wedding gown sat on grave

At a point in the clip, the lady sat on the grave to pose for pictures. Her family members were also around.

She captioned her TikTok video with:

"I wish you're here Dad to walk me down the aisle... But I made sure you didn't miss the day."

Watch the clip below:

Luckygirl said:

"So emotional that I don’t even get to know my dad before death took him my mum too don’t even know how parents love teast like. Their souls rest."

Happiness Fyneface said:

"May his soul rest in peace. I am getting married soon and my dad is not here too."

Adedolapo said:

"Omo..this video made me cry tonight remembering how my dad use to talk about my wedding but he’s gone ..na y I no wan marry be this cos I go cry."

Zamih_22 said:

"I actually cried my eyes out..I miss the best friend I ever had ..Dad rest o."

Allthingslovebyrae said:

"Omo!!!i dont know what i would do on my own day oh God be strong sis."

Blackgirl_debby said:

"I know I am going to cry my eyes out on my wedding day .. cos both parents are gone."

Little girl visited dad's grave

