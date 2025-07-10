A White man has predicted the outcome of the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain

The tournament's final will be played on Sunday, June 13, at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, near New York

The Caucasian, known for his accurate predictions, has stated the full-time score, name of scorers and the Superior Player of the Match winner

Three days before the FIFA Club World Cup final involving English side Chelsea FC and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a White man has given his prediction of what the outcome would be.

PSG dismantled Spanish giants Real Madrid in a 4-0 win to book a place in the final, while Chelsea defeated Brazil's Fluminense 2-0 in the first semi-final clash of the tournament.

In a TikTok post, the White man, @callum_wm, predicted that the final would end in a 2-0 win for Chelsea.

He is known for accurately predicting some football matches, including games at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He predicted that Chelsea's right-back Reece James would score the first goal, and attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will make it two.

He added that Enzo Fernández, Chelsea's central midfielder, would emerge as the Superior Player of the Match.

The final would be staged on Sunday, June 13 at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Watch his video below:

Mixed reactions trail White man's prediction

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the White man's prediction below:

ryanlesauteur said:

"6-1 psg come back here."

Joppe Lammerts van B said:

"Cucurella Will score trust me."

Nathann.da.goat said:

"If this happen, I'm cutting my balls."

Xero Droid 3.0 said:

"6-1 PSG, you're wrong in every possible way if you disagree."

Latif said:

"Palmer for ballon dor next year."

Alon Kalmanovich said:

"Seems legit."

borys said:

"Prediction 5-0 psg doue 2 goals dembele 2 and fabian 1."

Rawnaq🇦🇫⚽️☪️ said:

"I trust my sources Chelsea will win the club World Cup."

Eliza said:

"Reese James with the first goal, but who will be the hero to seal the win for Chelsea in the Club World Cup final?"

