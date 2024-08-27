Miss Universe South Africa finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, has opened up on how she felt during the drama surrounding the beauty competition

She noted that she felt everything should just end because she could not take it anymore and she cried herself to sleep

In an interview with OAP Tacha, she stated that her family is her biggest support system and revealed her next line of action

Miss Universe South Africa finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, has shared how bad she felt when she was trolled for desiring to compete in the beauty pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on how she felt after she quit Miss SA competition. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian/South African noted that she used to cry herself to sleep because she was fighting an identity crisis and had to pull out from the competition.

She shared this revelation in an interview with On Air Personality and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natcha Akide, aka Tacha, on Cool Fm.

After Chidimma left the competition, she was invited by the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria and she is currently a participant in the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chidimma shares next line of action

According to Chidimma, her family is her biggest support system and they keep her going. When the challenges became bigger than what she could control, she wished it could just end.

She also stated that what she wants to do now is just be happy.

Watch the video below:

Chidimma Adetshina represents Miss Taraba

After accepting to join the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, Chidimma is representing Miss Kwara state.

Below is the video of her photoshoot session.

Fans react to Chidimma Adetshina's photoshoot session

See some of the comments below:

@ponsho52:

"One thing about her she is photogenic."

@lauraloveslaurels:

"I love it when I see beautiful black ladies. I feel proud of my color."

@iam_mami_dangote:

"Very pretty however that wig is changing your facial features."

Chidimma Adetshina and Tacha dance together

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma showed off her dancing skills as she rocked a gorgeous outfit.

In a video, she danced alongside former BBNaija housemate and OAP, Tacha, who also wore a stylish outfit.

Tacha's attire was a blend of different colours and patterns, and she asked her fans to rate who danced better.

Source: Legit.ng