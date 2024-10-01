Reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has shared how she feels as the country marks its 64th Independence Day celebration

The beauty queen noted that beyond celebrating our freedom as a nation, we are also celebrating our unity and harmony

She rocked a classy white traditional outfit which she blended with stylish 'gele' and got accolades from her fans

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has shared pride in her country as it marks its 64th Independence Day celebration on October 1.

Chidimma Adetshina rocks a glamorous outfit for Nigeria's Independence Day. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa

The beauty queen noted that Nigeria is rich in cultural diversity, deep-rooted historical heritage, and unwavering resilience. She added that aside from celebrating our freedom as a nation, Independence Day is an opportunity to display our unity, love, harmony, and strength.

Chidimma Adetshina also prayed that Nigerians would continue to uphold the principles of unity and diversity that make the nation great. She also encouraged the people to be the change they wish to see in the world.

The beauty queen rocked a glamorous white outfit that accentuated her curves. Her matching 'gele' and beaded necklace gave her a cultural look. Her fans loved her attire and they praised her on her Instagram page.

See Chidimma Adetshina's Independence Day post and outfit below:

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's Independence Day post

Check out some of the comments on Chidimma Adetshina's post below:

@its__jany:

"The cultural attire is fire. Happy new month & happy independence my dear chi."

@iam_chikajuliet:

"Happy Independence Day most beautiful. You are so beautiful."

@wallkernelly:

"Her Majesty. The Queen."

@a_girl_named_mandyy:

"You look very beautiful and representing 🇳🇬 so well @chichi_vanessa."

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on Miss SA drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma had opened up on how she felt during the drama surrounding the Miss South Africa beauty competition.

She noted that she felt everything should just end because she could not take it anymore and she cried herself to sleep.

In an interview with On-Air-Personality and former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, she stated that her family is her biggest support system and revealed her next line of action .

