A bridesmaid, Chizzy, became a cynosure of eyes after she delivered some energetic dance moves at a wedding

She rocked high heels as she moved her body to Asake's music, and was joined by a groomsman on stage

Social media users were impressed with her dance moves and hailed how the groomsman was able to match her steps to an extent

A bridesmaid, Chizzy, got the attention of netizens after she stormed the dance floor at a wedding with her high heels.

A bridesmaid gives energetic dance moves on stage with a groomsman. Image credit: @therichchizzy/Instagram

She wore a traditional outfit and gave some salsa dance steps at the glamorous occasion. One of the groomsmen decided to show the stuff he was made of and joined the bridesmaid on stage.

Both of them slugged it out on the dance floor. However, Chizzy showed how energetic she could be as she switched from salsa to other dance styles.

Her performance was impressive and she got the commendation of netizens.

Chizzy noted that her dance video was trending on TikTok and she didn't know throwing some salsa on singer Asake's Remember would make any sense.

She posted on her Instagram page that the love shown to her was much and thanked netizens for their nice comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bridesmaid delivers energetic dance moves

Check out some of the reactions to the bridesmaid's dance performance below:

@utoumanah:

"Let’s appreciate that man because me I’ll just go and sit down. He held his own. She finished him completely. A stunner."

@lala_camilla:

"You COOKED, ATE and left no crumbs! Very classy and demurely done. Love how your dance partner remained a gentleman in it all as well."

@chakrapink:

"It's called "finish him"

@sabjoz:

"Naaa, you were smooth with every move. And the guy matched your energy too, makes it all look amazing."

@_si.mi.si:

"I’m obsessed with that smooth Salsa entry."

@zadok.zdi

"It's how you were floating on the dance floor for me."

Bridesmaids energetic dance moves impress netizens

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a wedding venue erupted with excitement as the bridesmaids showed off their interesting dance skills.

They wore beautiful brown outfits with headwraps that made them look glamorous and captured the hearts of many.

Some social media users commended their decent outfits and excellent performance on the bride's special day.

