Several Nollywood celebrities graced the grand wedding ceremony of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, and photos of their looks have since surfaced online.

As is the case with every owambe party in Nigeria, there were beautiful ladies and then there were those who left heads turning with their outfits.

The stars showed up in style. Photo credit: Wumi Toriola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Source: Instagram

The colours of the day were green and purple and this saw celebrities sporting either of the colours in various styles.

From Mercy Aigbe to Seiilat, these stars made sure to bring their A-game to the celebration for love.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrities who slayed their asoebi.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out nine looks below:

1. Mercy Aigbe

The asoebi queen did not disappoint as she dazzled in a mermaid dress. The illusion neckline, sleeves, and ruffled flounce did justice to the entire look.

2. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The curvy actress rocked the purple shade and opted for a corset bodice dress. She rocked a fit-and-flare dress with fringe detail.

3. Bolaji Ogunmola

4. Seiilat

Seiilat brought the heat in this gorgeous number. She rocked a cold shoulder exquisite bodice and scanty fringe detailing across the dress.

5. Bukola Adeeyo

The actress redefined class with this look! She donned a draped dress with a thigh-high opening at the front, showing off her flawless skin.

6. Adunni Ade

The Nollywood star hopped on the corset train with a flowy number. Her makeup and simple gele style complemented the dress.

7. Wumi Toriola

As is the case with most weddings, Wumi brought some heat in her daring style. Her heavily bejewelled dress with fringe detail around the thigh opening, the actress undoubtedly had heads turning at the event.

8. Toyin Lawani

The Nollywood actress and producer kept things simple in a peplum blouse and long skirt. She posed for an adorable photo with her husband and actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

9. Regina Chukwu

And the last but certainly not the least is Regina Chukwu, who looked elegant as always. She rocked the purple asoebi and brought some bling to the look.

Mo Bimpe's purple afterparty dress

The glowing bride, Mo Bimpe, made sure she remained the cynosure of all eyes as all her dresses were major hits.

Following the main wedding ceremony, she changed into a purple number for their afterparty session and it was all shades of gorgeous!

The short skater dress was designed by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, and as expected she delivered in grande style.

The dress, made with a firm fabric such that the flounce permanently maintained the perfect skater shape, was elaborately bejewelled around the bodice with part of the design trickling down the flounce in a stylish pattern.

Source: Legit.ng