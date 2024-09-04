Beauty queen Chdimma Adetshina won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and has continued to make the news

Aside from the controversy surrounding her participation in Miss Universe South Africa, Chidimma has a daunting fashion sense

In recent times, she has proven that she has what it is necessary to be a fashionista as Legit.ng takes a stroll into her wardrobe

The reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, won the beauty pageant on August 31, 2024, in Lagos, and it got netizens talking.

Before she won the competition, she had participated in the Miss Universe South Africa. However, she was taunted by some South Africans over an identity issue which made her step down from the competition.

Chidimma Adetshina looks lovely in her outfits. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa/Instagram

After she got an invite to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria, she joined and won. One of the features of her personality is her dress sense and how she carries herself graciously.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times Chidimma Adetshina slayed in her gorgeous outfits.

1. Chidimma rocks a red and yellow outfit

The beauty queen looked dazzling in a red and yellow dress as she was crowned 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria. She combined her attire with classy hairstyle which dropped behind her shoulders.

She also rocked gold earrings, bracelets, and mild makeup. Her excitement was contagious as she held her crown graciously. Several of her fans were ecstatic about her win and they congratulated her on social media.

2. Chidimma stuns in black outfit

The beautiful lady glowed in her fabulous black outfit which was her first official look after she won the beauty pageant.

The attire was a combination of a black jacket, trousers and a singlet, which was designed with some yellow butterflies made with fabric.

She smiled at intervals with her magnificent crown on her head. Her makeup, jewellery, and hair were perfect on her.

3. Chidimma slays in black and white outfit

The beautiful lady rocked a black and white shirt and trousers which gave her a gorgeous look. She blended her attire with a matching hat and walked stylishly to the admiration of netizens.

She wore silver shoes that complemented her outfit as she embarked on her media rounds.

4. Chidimma rocks a yellow dress

The beauty queen looked lovely as she slayed in a raunchy yellow outfit that displayed her curves. It left some parts of her back exposed and also the side of her cleavage was on display.

Her dress was made with rhinestones which she combined with exquisite silver shoes and jewellery. To add to her beauty, she rocked classy black hair hat extended to the back of her waist.

5. Chidimma rocks a short pink dress

Chidimma looked beautiful as she turned up in a short pink dress that made her look like a diva. The off-shoulder outfit was styled with a red extended fabric at its side which flowed to the ground.

As usual, her shoes, hair, and jewellery did justice to her look. Her fans could not get enough of her as they hailed her classy vibe.

