Beauty pageant contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, showed off her dancing skills as she rocked a gorgeous outfit

In a video, she danced alongside former BBNaija housemate and OAP, Tacha, who also wore a stylish outfit

Tacha's outfit was a blend of different colours and patterns and she asked her fans to rate who danced moves better

Ex-miss South Africa finalist and a participant in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, Chidimma Adetshina, displayed her love for trendy fashion as she rocked a peach top and trousers.

The sleeveless top looked cool as she flaunted a dance move with former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha.

Tacha wore a grey crop top over a blue long-sleeve shirt which she combined with blue jeans. She exposed her black tight underwear inside her trousers which gave her a different vibe.

Both of them danced in sequence which looked exciting as fans chose who was the better dancer.

Recall that Chidimma was dragged by South Africans when she participated in the Miss Universe South Africa. Aside from her dual citizenship, some allegations were labelled against her mother and this made her drop out from the competition.

She has been getting support from Nigerians since she returned to the country and is currently participating in Miss Universe Nigeria.

Reactions to Tacha, Chidimma Adetshina's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the former reality star and beauty pageant contestant. See some of the comments below:

@baxbara:

"Pause, Chichi needs to drop outfit details."

@liime_liight:

"Una two dey dance nonsense."

@__immaculatee:

"Tacha baby, don’t dance again please."

@baby_juicenifa20:

"Tacha and dance are enemies but I love My T like that jareh."

@gideon_bankzz:

"Tacha you ate but Chichi came to slay."

@nene_d_diva:

"Aunty Tacha, this dance is running away from you."

@timi_grey:

"Somebody is finally learning how to dance."

@ayogu_ijeoma:

"CHIDINMA nailed it."

@susan_ofume_esq:

"What’s this dressing?"

