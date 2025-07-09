Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA on Wednesday night, July 9

Three first-half goals, including a brace from Fabian Ruiz cemented the reigning UEFA Champions League winners' status as European giants

Les Persians will face Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday after their victory over Fluminense

Paris Saint-Germain crushed Real Madrid in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, on Wednesday night, July 3

PSG defeated Los Blancos 4-0 in a one-sided affair as Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored a brace in the first half while Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele registered his name on the score sheet.

Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Achraf Hakimi during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Real Madrid. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

In the 6th minute, Ruiz scored the opener following a big blunder from Real defender Raul Asencio after the referee let play continue following Thibaut Courtois' foul on Ousmane Dembele.

Three minutes later, Ousmane Dembele pounced on another mistake from Antonio Rudiger to make it 2-0.

Spanish midfielder Ruiz scored after a beautiful build-up from defender Achraf Hakimi and Dembele to increase the goal tally to three, per ESPN.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the rout for European champions PSG in the 87th minute, according to Al Jazeera.

Chelsea will face PSG in an all-European final on Sunday, July 13. The six-time English champions will face this season’s European champions.

Fabian Ruiz jubilates with teammate Ousmane Dembele during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the match between PSG and Real Madrid. Read them below:

Øñly Ëdsøñ said:

"Chelsea are at the airport trying to escape."

Min Aaron wrote:

"All those rival fans crying that Chelsea played week opponents please cry hard, fart, open your bowel(feces) cry even more but don't forget to watch how the might PSG will fall on Sunday.

"We are blues."

Blessings Kondowe added:

"Don't ask us that question just give it to PSG before tomorrow 6 am otherwise Chelsea will suffer the consequences 🤣🤣."

Śńøw Fłákéś said:

"Chelsea might shock the world by not attending the match against PSG."

Ebube Joseph wrote:

"Jackson bench should come with a seat belt on Sunday abeg."

Buluma Amos added:

"I'd wish Chelsea to win it but since I don't want to hear Yamal noises better PSG win it so as to make Dembele Mr Balloon."

Ayden BK said:

"Chelsea players were spotted escaping through the airport."

Chimodzi M Banda wrote:

"Come Sunday Chelsea will tell the whole world why they chose Football over Agriculture."

Trump confirms presence at CWC final

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Trump has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a year after a failed assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 45th and 47th president of the United States also hinted that he will present the trophy, which has been at the Oval Office after its unveiling, to the winner.

Trump escaped with a minor wound after he was shot at during a Republican Party open-air campaign rally ahead of the presidential election against Kamala Harris.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng