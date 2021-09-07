Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, has been in the industry since as far back as the 1990s and in that time, has blessed our eyes with several doses of elegance, class and panache.

At 60, Silva isn't like the regular older Nigerian woman who is unbothered about her outward appearances.

The actress has remained stylish over the years. Photo credit: @ajokesilva

Rather, the actress' ensembles over the years have proven that looking good is second nature to her.

A brief trip through her Instagram page shows that while Silva - who is married to fellow Nollywood veteran, Olu Jacobs - may keep things pretty basic sometimes, more than half of the time, she opts for chic outfits that flatter her curves.

Unlike many Nigerian celebrities who are big on glamour and often flaunt their luxurious lifestyles on social media, Silva is more reserved and leans towards a less flashy and more reserved sense of style.

Despite her fame and status, the actress dresses like the lady next door and owns her style without apologies.

In an interview, she opened up on the celebrity lifestyle and social media.

“Don’t be deceived by what goes on on social media. Obviously there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality.”

In this article, Legit.ng highlights nine times Joke Silva served elegance through her ensembles.

Check them out below:

1. Adire fashion

While everyone is going for the 'rich aunty' look these days in adire, the actress rocked a slant-shoulder asymmetrical long top which she wore over a pair of loose pants.

2. COVID-19 fashion

This electric purple and black combo with a coordinating face mask spelt pure royalty and her braided wrap hairdo was simply the perfect crown.

3. Beach ready

The Nollywood star turned up in a look that once again served as the perfect reminder that one does not have to go naked to enjoy a good day at the beach.

4. Walking in sunshine

It goes without saying that yellow is the perfect colour for ebony beauties and Silva once again proved this to be true in her netty maxi dress which she paired with some Dolce & Gabbana slides.

5. Official business

Even when Joke Silva appears all set for business, it isn't hard to see that her stylishness in her ensembles.

6. Keeping it casual

This off-shoulder long top which she rocked with a pair of 3/4 denim pants is a look we can all agree is effortlessly stylish.

7. Adire elegance

Even when rocking an Iro and Buba, Joke Silva always manages to add a bit of classiness and youthfulness to the look.

8. Curves for days

Everything from the hair, the makeup, the two-piece outfit and her choice of jewellery is just perfect!

9. Burst of colours

This pink floral dress did justice to her look and her choice of purse is not only artistic but compliments the dress beautifully.

Age is just a number

There are people who are of the opinion that looking stylish is meant for the younger ladies so much that once they get to a certain age, they stop trying and just stick to the basics.

However, this isn't the case with some Nigerian celebrities who are 50 and above.

While the holy trinity of straight denim, a blazer, and a white button-down is the go-to for western women in their 50s, bubus are what most women in Nigeria often rock, hence the trendy tag, 'rich auntie' look.

