A lady wanted to look glamorous for her birthday and she ordered the dress worn by Toke Makinwa for the AMVCA 2024

The lady, who is a fashion designer, shared the process she took to imitate the dress which was originally made by Veekee James

Some social media users revealed their thoughts about the original design and what the lady wore, and they praised the lady's design

A fashion designer decided to copy the style worn by presenter Toke Makinwa at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 and she achieved it.

Fashion designer imitates the dress Toke Makinwa wore at the AMVCA. Image credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

The lady is the founder of @cod_couture on Instagram and she shared how she made her version of Toke's outfit which was originally designed by celebrity stylist Veekee James.

In a video, she spread the gold dress and used brush and paint to create a blue design on different angles.

The spiral design on Toke's bosom area was also replicated on the fashion designer's outfit. After she was done with the dress, she rocked it with a beautiful hairstyle which gave her a stunning look.

See Toke Makinwa's dress below:

See what the lady designed below:

Reactions as stylist copies Toke Makinwa's dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to what the lady ordered versus what she got below:

@doktorstrangelov:

"They did that! Once I saw paint brushes I knew it would be fire."

@enilb_creations:

"Well, as far as I'm concerned, it's beautiful."

@naturesgift_essentials:

"Thank God for the gift of Veeke to our time."

@sungusofyn:

"You try."

@ennyhushluxuryhair:

"Make I blow first.. I will recreate all my screenshots. Because I have to triple my hustle to afford this una style. Don’t worry I get the body."

Designer copies Veekee James' style

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fashion designer decided to please her client who wanted an outfit rocked by Veekee James, and she posted her attempt online.

The designer noted that her client wanted Veekee's style but with a lot of modifications which she explained to her.

After she shared what her client ordered and what she made for her, netizens decided to rate her handwork.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng