A fashion designer decided to please her client who wanted an outfit rocked by Veekee James, and she posted her attempt online

The designer noted that her client wanted Veekee's style but with a lot of modifications which she explained to her

After she shared what her client ordered and what she made for her, netizens decided to rate her handwork

A fashion designer, Adeoti's Apparel, shared a video of the outfit her client ordered versus what she made for her.

She stated that her client chose the style worn by celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, with some modifications. It cost her less than N500k to make it.

The attire comprised a traditional blue dress that was combined with a blue 'gele'. Veekee's outfit had a series of lines designed on it and a corset that accentuated her curves.

In the recreation, Adeoti's Apparel made a similar style and her colours were bolder and gleaming than what Veekee used. While the latter used a blue 'gele', the stylist's client combined her attire with a red 'gele'.

Several netizens commended her effort and noted that her recreation was a masterpiece.

Reactions to Veekee James' copied style

See some of the reactions to the outfit the lady ordered and what her client made for her below:

@xandersbalefabrics:

"She did a good job. But why do people copy and paste another brides outfit for their own big day (weddings)?

@_symplyunique:

"As long as the one wearing the dress is happy. It’s none of my business."

@gidan_indigo:

"She tried and the beautiful thing here is the client is happy as well."

@susanchris01:

"Why what i ordered vs what i got?. This itself is a masterpiece of its own. My opinion sha above all the bride loves what she got."

@onyinyechikalu:

"Keep mastering your craft."

Fashion designer copies Veekee James' style

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady gathered several reactions online after she shared the attire her fashion designer made for her.

She requested a turquoise and navy blue outfit made by Veekee James which looked glamorous on her.

What the lady got lacked fitting on her body and appeared to have been sewn with the wrong measurements.

