Fashion designer Veekee James knows her worth and she regularly makes her fans proud with her incredible designs

She is an embodiment of creativity and goes the extra mile to ensure that she meets her clients' specifications

The award-winning celebrity stylist has made a name for herself in the industry and Legit.ng checks out some of the times she left her fans awestruck with her styles

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, is gifted with the ability to create amazing styles and she does not fall short of her customer's expectations.

Aside from making breathtaking styles for her clients, she also displays some incredible designs whenever she steps out for events.

Veekee James designs a stunning dress for Bonang Matheba. Image credit: @veekee.james, @bonang_m

Legit.ng takes a look at some moments the stylist dazzled her fans with her show-stopping designs for her celebrity clients.

1. Bonang Matheba's mermaid dress

The hardworking lady showed that she was not a walk-over after she made the classy mermaid dress presenter Bonang Matheba wore for Miss South Africa on Saturday, August 10.

It was a display of opulence and creativity, and she proved that she could do all things through Christ that strengthens her.

According to Veekee, she got the contract three months before the D-Day but she was only able to come up with a perfect style a week to when the dress would be worn.

Two days to the event, the outstanding dress was ready which left Bonang impressed. The South-African presenter praised the fashion designer and noted that she would patronise her more for her excellent work.

2. Dimma Umeh's classy wedding dress

Veekee proved why her hands are gifted as the made the traditional wedding dress of digital creator, Dimma Umeh. It was a combination of art and hard work as she paid attention to detail on the dress.

She beatified the dress with paint, rhinestones, and sequins, which dazzled the celebrant and her fans.

The gold and brown outfit was combined with a brown 'gele', gold purse, and luxurious shoes. Dimma was impressed with her outfit and she gave her fashion designer a thumbs up.

3. Sharon Ooja slays in Veekee James' ensemble

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja looked stunning as she slayed in her premium wedding dress made by Veekee James.

According to the movie star, she reached out to Veekee while they were in church and she told her exactly how she wanted her wedding dress to be.

As expected, Veekee James delivered a sparking white dress that left Sharon and many others breathless. The role interpreter was amazed by her dress and she kept praising the creative ingenuity of Veekee.

Sharon combined the dress, made with rhinestones and sequins, with a stylish crown which made her look like a princess.

4. Osas Ighodaro looks breathtaking in magnificent dress

Actress Osas Ighodaro took her fashion game to another level as she slayed in a brown and black dress made by Veekee James.

The magnificent dress was designed with a stylish hand that was stiff on her shoulders. It flaunted her curves and made her look her a diva.

According to the celebrity stylist, Osas is her muse. Hence, it was unsurprising that she pulled an amazing style for her which she wore to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in May 2024.

Osas blended her attire with a simple hairstyle and earrings which made her fans drool over her.

5. Uche Montana dazzles in unique outfit

Actress Uche Montana radiated in her red, gold, and silver attire for the 10th edition of the AMVCA made by Veekee James.

She looked gorgeous in the flamboyant which was made with fur at its hem and it flowed to the ground.

The dress was a masterpiece which clung to her body and displayed her curvy body. Her makeup and glamorous hairstyle did justice to her outfit and made her the cynosure of eyes.

Veekee James shares Bonanag's dress process

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James is known for her masterpieces, and she delivered again at the Miss World South Africa.

She made the first outfit that Bonang Matheba, the presenter of the beauty competition, wore for the glamorous ceremony.

In a video, she thanked God for giving her an amazing talent and recounted how Bonang reached out to her to make the stunning dress.

