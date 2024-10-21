Presenter Toke Makinwa had her Thanksgiving service looking glamorous and her friends showed up for her

Some of the celebrities who attended the event on Sunday, October 20, included Ayo Makun, Enioluwa, and Iyabo Ojo, among others

It was an avenue for Toke to thank God for all He has done for her, and her friends used the opportunity to celebrate her

Having something to celebrate and having one's friends and family in attendance is a big deal, and media personality Toke Makinwa had it all on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The talented screen star looked dazzling in her gorgeous white outfit and stylish fascinator in the video compiled by @shotbynobs on Instagram. Toke was ushered into the venue by celebrity saxophonist, Beejay Sax, who played some interesting songs as she and her friends danced excitedly.

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla joined the celebrant with hot dance steps. Comedian Ayo 'Ay' Makun was not left out of the groove as he moved his body to the rhythm of the music.

Other celebs who came out for Toke Makinwa's Thanksgiving party were content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, presenter Denrele Edun, dancer and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Roseline Afije, aka Liquorose, and actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, among others.

Also, entertainment mogul Mo Abudu, actress MercyAigbe, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, and fashion designers Veekee James and Medlin Boss, were among the attendees at the event.

Watch the video below:

How fans celebrated with Toke Makinwa

Fans have shared their takes on Toke Makinwa's Thanksgiving party below:

@nikkilaoye:

"More blessings, and more joy to you always. Shouts of Thanksgiving will forever be on your lips, dear. Amen and Amen @tokemakinwa."

@kunleremiofficial:

"Congratulations Toks."

@juliana05_unusual:

"The poor and the weak cannot survive in Lagos because you Lagos people can throw parties every day, from Monday to Friday."

@premzy_:

"One thing Nigerians will do is look dammn good."

@dadatitilope:

"Nigeria designers will be in charge of fashion in heaven if there's any post like that."

Toke Makinwa rocks vintage red dress

Earlier, Toke looked glamorous as she stepped out for the grand finale of the BBNaija season nine reality show.

The fashionista rocked a vintage red dress with two hands designed on it which made her look like a diva.

Her outfit was made by fashion designer Veekee James who thanked the media personality for trusting her team with the creative piece.

