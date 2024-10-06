Presenter Toke Makinwa looked glamorous as she stepped out for the grand finale of the BBNaija season nine reality show

The fashionista rocked a vintage red dress with two hands designed on it which made her look like a diva

Her outfit was made by fashion designer Veekee James who thanked the media personality for trusting her team with the creative piece

Presenter Toke Makinwa proved her ability to slay in any outfit she wears as she attended the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show on Sunday night, October 6, 2024.

Toke Makinwa looks dazzling in her gorgeous outfits. Image credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

She looked stunning in a red hot dress which was designed with net and mesh. Her attire had a stylish glove that gave her a vintage vibe.

It also had two extra gloves that were styled on the outfit - one was on her bosom while the other rested on her abdomen.

The outfit was made by fashion designer, Veekee James, and it left her fans impressed as they showered her with encomiums.

See Toke Makinwa's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Toke Makinwa's outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Toke Makinwa's outfit for BBNaija's grand finale below:

@veekee_james:

"The Queen. Thank you for trusting the Veekee James Team AGAIN!"

@iniedo:

"And it’s not even your birthday yet what?"

@digitaltola.initiative:

"What’s 4+4 again? ATE."

@irenejob:

"Fashionista of my generation."

@mochelle_vogue:

"I honestly don’t want to see a recreation. I’m begging, abeg, let’s just leave this masterpiece alone."

@preciouspearl3194:

"Nice work. I’m here wondering if those extra hands were needed."

@kesvystylish:

"One minute we’re trying to get over her previous design, the next minute there’s another banger. This is so beautiful."

@olori_farms:

"This is incredible! Only the realm of the spirit can give such inspiration."

