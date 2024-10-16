A fashion designer has shared how she felt clothes do not fit her because she has a bigg b ody size

This made her not to make clothes for herself, but she designs for her clients, and has been doing so for the past seven years

However, she went to upgrade her skills at a fashion company and the boss made her to understand the essence of making clothes for herself

A fashion designer Pretty Chrissy has shared how a stylist came to her company to learn more about her craft but wanted a model to showcase her assignments and projects.

Stylist opens up on how her big body size did not make her sew clothes for herself. Image credit: @rufuschrissyfashion

Pretty said her student has been making clothes for the past seven years but she did not believe in herself. She stated that she was too big to wear corsets and Pretty corrected her notion.

According to Pretty, a fashion designer should be able to make any kind of outfir for any race, size, or person. The stylist listened to her boss and got the courage to make the corset outfit for herself.

The corset dress was made with blue fabric and brown mesh which looked gorgeous on the stylist. In a video, she showed off the different angles of the outfit that she rocked emotionally.

Several netizens hailed Pretty for encouraging her student and they also made nice complements about the stylist.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to chubby stylist's outfit

@oluwabukolabajayi:

"Thank you for boosting her confidence. You just gave her, a second chance at living. She looks so beautiful BTW."

@kemosytensis:

"Wow this is beautiful. I fat pass you sister and I am se*xy in all outfit even if others don’t see it like that, so far am comfortable, I waka with pride."

@seamsbyoge_:

"Life should be about encouraging people to see better and do better and to have self-confidence."

@finessecouturebyije:

"You are beautifully and wonderfully made my darling. Your shape is what people are paying for my darling."

Chubby lady's outfit gets attention

Earlier, a chubby lady got the attention of netizens after she wore an outfit that had netizens praising her tailor.

In a video, the lady tested her attire as more designs were added to it, which she flaunted before the camera.

She displayed the different angles of her outfit that was made to perfection, but some peeps were not pleased with her size.

