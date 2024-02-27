Some asoebi ladies light up a wedding with their different stylish dresses which they combine with 'geles'

Their outfits were designed with corsets of various patterns, while some looked good on the ladies, others were just there

The ladies danced excitedly at the memorable occasion as they showed off their beautiful dresses

When it comes to lighting up a wedding, asoebi ladies are expected to live up to the occasion and these ladies did just that. They rocked different corset designs as they turned up for the event.

Asoebi ladies look stylish in gold corset dresses. Image credit: @live_wedding_with_tega/Instagram

Their gold dresses were in different shades while their corsets were equally in various styles. They spiced up their outfits with 'geles' and gold accessories.

While some ladies chose to adorn long-sleeve dresses, others opted for sleeveless attires and they all looked gorgeous in it. However, some netizens felt the ladies could have done better with their styles as they were not inspiring.

Check out the video of the asoebi ladies in their different corset dresses below:

Netizens react to the asoebi ladies' outfits

Several social media users have reacted to the different corset styles of the asoebi ladies. Check out some of their comments below:

@olayinkaa._:

"Not one style to copy!"

@bennysouzamedia:

"Corset style is definitely not for every body type!"

@frances__star:

"Tacky looks all through."

@_blossom.dickson:

"I no wan laugh o."

@belindresscuts:

"Y’all should let this corset rest na… it’s clearly not for your body type."

@zelmonae:

"Everybody and this corset style of dress."

@bignakz:

"The corset is looking like cardboard."

@tamaraspalace:

"My eyes are just on the dresses."

@blkgirl07:

"See wetin Porsha cause."

@bellissima_tian:

"Chaiii me imagining how hard they try to breathe and eat."

@wonderwoman7774:

"All of them just pack belle, corset no even hold am inside."

@porshe_quin:

"Corset pandemic."

Asoebi ladies turn heads at wedding

