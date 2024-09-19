Davido is a lover of luxury and he flaunts it whenever he chooses, and it could be his expensive outfits, jewelleries, or other possessions

His love for cars is never in doubt and he loves them expensive and classy, which gets the attention of his fans

He showed off an expensive Lamborghini which is a part of his car collection and he expressed excitement about it while displaying it in a video

Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has a penchant for luxurious items and this time, he displayed a classy Lamborgini Aventador.

The car exuded opulence and was a sheer display of art. It was carefully designed with a convertible covering and other expensive interiors that made it unique.

Grey was the dominant colour of the car with blue minimal designs and red flashlights that gave it a breathtaking look.

The Unavailable crooner was in an excited mood as he rode it in the company of friends and onlookers.

Several fans of the singer hailed him while fans of his colleagues shared mixed reactions about the luxurious car.

Watch the video of Davido's Lamborgini Aventador below:

Reactions to Davido's Lamborgini Aventador

See some of the comments on Davido's expensive Lamborgini Aventador below:

@kklovesparis:

"After Wizkid na gdavido."

@temistoness:

"Bro just getting stuff just to show off."

@_wekzymuller:

"2020 Lamborghini."

@bigmurphh_fx:

"FAST CARS, FAST JETS…. SHEESH!!! HE! FLY."

@trusted_interiors_:

"Will it matter in heaven?

@fola.1211:

"His movement dey different."

@pitakwa_of_uyo:

"See Ride. God Abeg."

@inno2_official:

"You don buy car before you 2020 Lamborghini."

@samuel_larry77

"But wait oooo.. Why Wizkid just get cars but no dey show am? Pride wan kill my Wizzy baby."

@blessing_somto_:

"Davido shows off a lot that’s not mature, that’s why Wizkid would always be rated over him."

Davido flies his staff in private jet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemight Akinyele, a staff of singer Davido, had praised his boss for being supportive and flying them on his private jet.

In a series of posts, he stated that he wanted to travel for Davido's cousin's graduation and the Unavailable crooner came through for him.

Davido also screenshotted Yemight's appreciation post and sent a message to his colleagues which elicited mixed reactions.

